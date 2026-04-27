KRAKÓW, POLAND – Comarch has announced that its automated e-invoice flow solution, Comarch EDI KSeF, has successfully processed over 15 million documents since February 1, 2026. The platform is now utilized by an elite group of over 100 market leaders from critical economic sectors, including large-scale retail (FMCG), global logistics, heavy manufacturing, energy, and banking. This milestone underscores Comarch’s position as a stable partner for the KSeF transition, capable of handling high-volume document processing and ensuring 24/7 operational continuity.

Navigating the Digital Tax Landscape

Organizations representing a diverse cross-section of the Polish economy, ranging from local powerhouses to global corporations, face significant challenges adapting to the dynamic legal landscape and evolving KSeF schemas. These high-volume entities require a seamless, high-performance bridge to the National e-Invoice System (KSeF) to maintain business continuity. Key operational requirements include processing millions of invoices without downtime or latency, and ensuring the secure, monitored transfer of sensitive financial data directly to the government portal.

Comarch EDI KSeF: Scalability and Risk Mitigation

To overcome these regulatory and operational hurdles, Comarch EDI KSeF was incorporated into clients’ IT infrastructure for its robustness and capacity to handle massive data loads via a secure, direct integration with the Ministry of Finance gateway. The fully operational platform acts as an intelligent translator, supporting a wide array of internal client formats (e.g., IDoc, EDIFACT, XML, JSON, CSV). It automatically maps these proprietary data structures into the official KSeF schema, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming ERP modifications on the client’s side.

Demonstrating proven stability, the platform’s capacity handles peak operational loads without failure, securely managing transactions for over 100 onboarded large-scale organizations. Furthermore, this automation significantly mitigates operational risk by eliminating human error in tax reporting, ensuring 100% compliance with the latest government mandates.

Key technical capabilities and benefits of the solution include:

Semantic Pre-validation: Before an invoice reaches the Ministry of Finance gateway, it undergoes rigorous automated checks at the point of origin to flag errors such as missing purchase order numbers, incorrect VAT rates, or logical inconsistencies. This approach prevents document rejection by the government portal and mitigates the risk of fiscal penalties.

Before an invoice reaches the Ministry of Finance gateway, it undergoes rigorous automated checks at the point of origin to flag errors such as missing purchase order numbers, incorrect VAT rates, or logical inconsistencies. This approach prevents document rejection by the government portal and mitigates the risk of fiscal penalties. Legacy Data & Attachment Management: Because the standard KSeF schema does not support traditional attachments, the solution bridges this gap by allowing for the distribution of rich business context (e.g., PDFs, technical specifications, delivery notes) through embedded links or parallel data streams, ensuring trading partners receive the full documentation required for payment processing.

Because the standard KSeF schema does not support traditional attachments, the solution bridges this gap by allowing for the distribution of rich business context (e.g., PDFs, technical specifications, delivery notes) through embedded links or parallel data streams, ensuring trading partners receive the full documentation required for payment processing. Whitelisting & Counterparty Verification: Integrated automation verifies the taxpayer’s status in the “White List” (Wykaz Podatników VAT) in real-time during the invoice issuance process, further securing the client’s tax settlements and financial flow.

The implementation and early adoption phases were guided by interdisciplinary teams of IT engineers, tax consultants, and business analysts, allowing companies to test and exchange real-time data with KSeF well ahead of mandatory deadlines. Support extended beyond technical deployment to include process optimization and long-term maintenance for high-frequency data exchange.

A Proven Foundation for the E-Invoicing Era

As Polish enterprises navigate the complexities of mandatory electronic invoicing, maintaining a stable, proven infrastructure remains a top priority. The rapid adoption and massive data volumes handled by the Comarch EDI KSeF platform reflect this critical market need.

As Mateusz Czarnecki, Product Management Director at Comarch, stated, “Reaching the milestone of 15 million documents exchanged with KSeF for over 100 clients is the ultimate proof of our platform’s maturity. In the era of digital tax revolution, we don’t just promise stability – we deliver it, backed by hard operational data.”

About Comarch

Founded in 1993 in Kraków, Poland, Comarch is a European leader in IT solutions for business and a pioneer of new technologies that delivers projects for leading brands from Poland and around the world across key sectors of the economy. It provides solutions for Loyalty, Communications, Finance, Retail, and ERP.

As an AI-first company, Comarch focuses on leveraging new technologies to optimize operational processes and on developing AI-driven solutions that deliver real business value to its clients. Comarch’s services have been trusted by tens of thousands of world-renowned brands in over 100 countries across six continents, including Allianz, BNP Paribas, BP, Carrefour, ING, Orange, Telefónica, T-Mobile, Vodafone, and Heineken. The company consistently holds high positions in rankings by leading IT analysts, such as Gartner, IDC, and Truffle 100. It currently employs 5,000 specialists across offices in more than 30 countries worldwide.