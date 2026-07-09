While much of the artificial intelligence boom has centered on consumer applications and general-purpose tools, some of the most impactful innovations are emerging in industries that have historically relied on specialized expertise, manual workflows, and decades-old processes.

For entrepreneur and technology executive Omar Hafez, those industries represent some of the greatest opportunities for technological transformation.

As the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Think Big Technology, Hafez has built his career around developing practical software solutions that solve measurable business problems. Rather than pursuing technology for its own sake, he focuses on identifying inefficiencies within highly specialized industries and creating systems that help professionals work more efficiently, make better decisions, and deliver higher-quality outcomes.

Founded in 2021, Think Big Technology was established with a mission to bring artificial intelligence and automation into sectors where digital transformation has traditionally moved slowly. Under Hafez’s leadership, the company has developed software solutions spanning construction technology, workflow automation, and industry-specific AI applications. Today, the company’s growing market presence is reflected by more than 160 engineering firms and contractors currently on the waitlist for access to its emerging technology platforms.

One of the company’s most significant engagements has been its role in helping build and scale FireDesign.ai, an artificial intelligence platform developed for the fire protection engineering industry.

The platform was conceived by Jason Tielve, a respected industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in fire protection and sprinkler system design. Tielve has earned a strong reputation throughout the industry and currently owns and operates a fire protection company generating approximately $30 million in annual revenue. Drawing upon his extensive field expertise, Tielve identified a longstanding challenge facing fire protection professionals: the time-intensive process of reviewing architectural plans, interpreting code requirements, and developing compliant sprinkler system layouts.

Recognizing the potential for artificial intelligence to modernize these workflows, Tielve partnered with Think Big Technology and Hafez to bring the vision to life.

Working closely with industry experts, Hafez and his team developed the technology infrastructure behind FireDesign.ai, transforming years of domain knowledge into a software platform capable of assisting engineers and designers throughout the planning process. To date, the platform has been utilized on more than 1,000 fire protection projects, helping firms achieve an average 87% reduction in design time while maintaining professional oversight and engineering accountability.

The platform reflects a broader philosophy that has become central to Hafez’s work: artificial intelligence should enhance human expertise rather than replace it.

“AI is most valuable when it amplifies the capabilities of experienced professionals,” Hafez says. “The goal is not to remove expertise from the process. The goal is to give experts better tools so they can focus their time and attention where it creates the greatest value.”

Beyond fire protection engineering, Hafez has also led the development of Poseidon, a technology platform designed to improve coordination and decision-making throughout the construction lifecycle.

Construction remains one of the world’s largest industries, yet many organizations continue to face challenges related to communication, scheduling, resource allocation, and project visibility. Poseidon was designed to address these inefficiencies by providing contractors, designers, and project stakeholders with tools that improve collaboration and streamline project execution.

Together, these initiatives illustrate a recurring theme throughout Hafez’s career: applying advanced technology to industries where practical results matter more than technological novelty.

That philosophy has helped distinguish Think Big Technology within an increasingly competitive AI landscape. While many organizations focus on broad applications of artificial intelligence, Hafez has concentrated on highly specialized sectors where deep industry knowledge and practical implementation are critical to success. By combining modern AI capabilities with real-world operational expertise, the company has been able to create solutions that address tangible business challenges rather than hypothetical future opportunities.

The results suggest growing demand for this approach. With more than 1,000 projects processed through FireDesign.ai, an average 87% reduction in design time, and 160 firms awaiting access to emerging technology platforms developed by Think Big Technology, the company has demonstrated that industry-specific AI can deliver measurable value in sectors often overlooked by mainstream software providers.

Looking ahead, Hafez believes artificial intelligence will become an increasingly important component of business operations across nearly every industry. However, he maintains that the greatest impact will come from empowering professionals rather than replacing them.

As businesses navigate a rapidly evolving technological landscape, leaders like Omar Hafez are helping redefine how artificial intelligence is applied in the real world—not through disruption alone, but through practical innovation that enhances expertise, improves efficiency, and creates lasting value.

For Hafez, the future of AI is not defined by hype. It is defined by usefulness. And in industries where precision, compliance, and experience remain essential, that distinction may ultimately prove to be the most important innovation of all.