Company formation in Saudi Arabia involves a layered process — from MISA registration to Commercial Registration, Saudization compliance, and VAT enrollment. Getting it wrong from the start can cost months and significant capital.

Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-transforming investment destinations on earth. With a GDP exceeding $1.1 trillion, a population of 35 million, and a government pouring over SAR 1.3 trillion ($347 billion) into economic diversification through Vision 2030, the Kingdom has become a compelling destination for entrepreneurs, multinationals, and SMEs alike.

But the opportunity alone is not enough. This guide breaks down exactly what business setup in Saudi Arabia looks like in 2025, what has changed under the new Investment Law, and what every serious investor must know before they begin.

Why Saudi Arabia — and Why Now?

The timing for entry into the Saudi market has arguably never been better.

Vision 2030 is actively reshaping six high-growth sectors: tourism, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and entertainment. From a regulatory standpoint, the Kingdom has made sweeping reforms designed to reduce friction for foreign investors. A new Investment Law (Royal Decree M/19) came into force on February 12, 2025, replacing the previous MISA license system with a streamlined MISA Investor Registration process. The process is now almost entirely digital, decisions are faster, and 100% foreign ownership is the default across most economic activities.

For any business that needs direct access to the Saudi market — whether in professional services, construction, healthcare, ICT, consumer goods, or government contracting — the time to move is now.

How to Choose the Right Business Setup Company in Saudi Arabia?

Honestly, the consultancy you choose can make or break your Saudi setup experience. There are plenty of firms out there that will take your money, file your paperwork, and disappear — leaving you to figure out ZATCA, Saudization, and sector licensing on your own. What you actually need is a team that has done this hundreds of times in the Kingdom specifically, knows which government portals move slowly and why, and will still pick up the phone three months after your CR is issued.

One firm that consistently comes up among investors we speak to is Business Link. They have an established operation in Saudi Arabia, handle the full journey from MISA registration through to ongoing compliance, and bring genuine cross-border experience from their work across the UAE and KSA markets.

Business Structures Available to Foreign Investors

Choosing the right legal structure is the first strategic decision you will make. Each structure has different liability profiles, capital requirements, ownership rules, and operational flexibility.

1. Limited Liability Company (LLC)

The LLC is the most popular structure for foreign investors entering Saudi Arabia. It requires a minimum of two shareholders, offers limited liability protection, and can be 100% foreign-owned across most sectors under the 2025 Investment Law.

In practice, MISA requires LLCs to demonstrate a minimum paid-up capital of SAR 500,000 for most business activities, though some sectors — particularly trading — carry higher thresholds or additional conditions. The LLC is well-suited to SMEs, professional service firms, and any business wanting a standalone Saudi legal identity.

2. Branch Office of a Foreign Company

A branch office is a legal extension of an existing foreign company rather than a separate legal entity. The parent company maintains 100% ownership but also carries unlimited liability for the branch’s operations.

Branch offices are commonly used by multinational companies that want to bid on Saudi contracts, run a project, or establish a controlled presence without forming a fully separate subsidiary. Activities are typically restricted to the scope defined in the branch license — usually contracting, consulting, or professional services.

3. Joint Stock Company (JSC)

A JSC is appropriate for large-scale or capital-intensive projects. It requires a higher minimum capital — typically SAR 1 million to SAR 5 million — and at least two founders for a private JSC, or five for a public company. Private JSCs can be 100% foreign-owned where the activity permits it.

4. Joint Venture (JV)

For businesses where local market knowledge, sector regulations, or access to government contracts makes a Saudi partner strategically valuable, a joint venture structure may be the right approach. JVs are particularly common in mega-project contracting and sectors where Saudization targets are high.

5. Free Zone / Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Company

Saudi Arabia has established Special Economic Zones in areas including NEOM, the Jazan SEZ, and King Salman Energy Park (SPARK). Companies established within these zones benefit from targeted incentives: tax holidays, duty exemptions, 100% foreign ownership, and in some cases streamlined visa processing. Each SEZ has a specific mandate and sector focus, so eligibility depends on your business activity.

The 2025 MISA Registration: What Changed

Prior to February 2025, every foreign investor needed to obtain a formal MISA Foreign Investment License before incorporating in Saudi Arabia. That system has been replaced.

Under the 2025 Investment Law, foreign investors now go through MISA Investor Registration — a streamlined, notification-style process that confirms your eligibility to invest, specifies your permitted business activities, and unlocks the right to proceed with company formation at the Ministry of Commerce. Clean files are typically processed within 3–10 business days. Existing MISA licenses remain valid until expiry and convert to Investor Registrations upon renewal.

Step-by-Step: How to Set Up a Company in Saudi Arabia

Here is the standard process for a foreign investor establishing an LLC or branch office in 2025:

Step 1 — MISA Investor Registration Submit your application through MISA’s digital portal. Required documents typically include your company’s commercial registration from your home country, notarized and apostilled financial statements, articles of association, and a business plan outlining your proposed activities in Saudi Arabia. Processing takes 3–10 business days for straightforward applications.

Step 2 — Commercial Registration (CR) with the Ministry of Commerce Once your MISA registration is confirmed, you register your company with the Ministry of Commerce to obtain your Commercial Registration certificate — the document that formally establishes your business as a legal entity in the Kingdom. This includes reserving your trade name and drafting and notarizing your Articles of Association.

Step 3 — Municipal License (Baladiya) Any business operating from a physical premises in Saudi Arabia requires a municipal license from the relevant local authority. This is obtained after your CR is issued.

Step 4 — ZATCA Registration (Tax Enrollment) All businesses must register with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA). Foreign-owned companies are subject to 20% corporate income tax on net profits (as opposed to the 2.5% Zakat applicable to Saudi and GCC-owned businesses). VAT registration is mandatory for businesses with taxable supplies or imports exceeding SAR 375,000 annually.

Step 5 — GOSI Registration The General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) registration is required for all employers. Saudi national employees are subject to GOSI contributions; expatriate employees are enrolled in the occupational hazard program.

Step 6 — Corporate Bank Account and Visa Processing Opening a corporate bank account requires your CR, company documents, and KYC/AML compliance checks. Visa processing for shareholders and employees is managed through the Qiwa and Muqeem portals.

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