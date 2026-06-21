By Marina Bzovii

Faced with slower hiring and rising costs at home, UK tech founders are rethinking how they build and where.

For years, UK tech founders followed a familiar scaling model: hire locally, raise capital, and build teams close to home. But rising costs, talent shortages, and growing operational complexity are forcing many to rethink that approach. Increasingly, founders are looking beyond traditional hubs to build technical capacity more efficiently, and for a growing number of them, Moldova has become part of that equation.

Where can a UK tech founder still scale without burning through capital, time, and talent?

A few years ago, the answer felt obvious: you built in the UK. You hired locally, raised capital, and scaled the team around you. For years, that model worked. But today, founders are having a different conversation – one centred on whether that traditional structure still allows for the kind of speed and growth they need to deliver. And with UK costs rising, access to talent tightening, and funding requiring greater discipline, many are realising that the old blueprint is hitting a wall.

For Darren Wooding, founder of the payments company Key IVR, that shift in thinking started with a hiring problem.

While scaling across the UK, Europe, and the US, building the engineering team to support his growth was taking longer than expected. It wasn’t that the ambition was lacking; it was that the friction of local recruitment was slowing everything else down.

What started as a search for technical talent led Darren to a structural solution: Moldova.

Cutting Through the Noise

What ultimately caught Darren’s eye was how Moldova has effectively removed the “waffle” of international expansion. For a founder already managing the administrative weight of several jurisdictions, the appeal of the Moldova Innovation Technology Park (MITP) was its radical simplicity: a single 7% tax on turnover.

Through the MITP framework, Key IVR was able to sidestep the usual maze of corporation tax, payroll complexity, and national insurance. It’s a single tax on turnover that replaces the lot.

For a founder, that isn’t just a cost saving; it’s the end of the guesswork. Because this 7% rate is legislated and guaranteed until 2035, Darren could finally stop reacting to tax uncertainty and start planning his hiring with total confidence. It allowed him to reinvest directly into his product rather than into administrative friction.

Why the Workforce is Ready

This shift is happening alongside a clear change in the talent market. We often hear about the “brain drain” in the UK, with recent research showing that 72% of young professionals are considering moving abroad for a better quality of life. The reality is that the workforce is already thinking globally. Founders who insist on hiring only within a 30-mile radius of their HQ are fighting a losing battle.

By building a technical hub in Moldova, founders are tapping into a pool of highly skilled engineers who are hungry for international projects but don’t come with the recruitment headaches often found in saturated tech hubs.

By using MITP’s virtual model, companies can build these teams without the need for physical office leases or local bureaucracy, keeping leadership and commercial strategy in the UK, while building technical capacity elsewhere.

A Small Market with Outsized Relevance

While Moldova is a smaller market, it has spent the last decade building a tech ecosystem with genuine depth. The calibre of work happening here is often a surprise to those looking from the outside – from Argus AI developing cutting-edge VR surgery tools to Crunchyroll delivering anime content to millions of users worldwide from a Moldovan base. These aren’t satellite offices; they are the technical hearts of global brands.

From a UK perspective, the number of founded companies operating within MITP has more than doubled since 2018. This signals a gradual rethinking of how British tech companies are structured. UK businesses are redesigning themselves, keeping their leadership and customers close to home while building their technical capacity where the friction is lowest.

A Structural Shift, Not a Short-Term Trend

What founders like Darren Wooding are doing reflects a broader evolution in how technology companies are built. For decades, ecosystems were defined by geography – companies were built where talent and capital were physically concentrated.

Key IVR is proof that this model is changing. Founders are becoming far more deliberate about how they structure their businesses, separating commercial presence from technical capacity. The underlying question is the same for everyone: How do you build a company that can grow without being constrained by a single location? For an increasing number of UK founders, part of that answer now includes Moldova.

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