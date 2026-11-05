Ten years can change a lot financially. Income may rise, responsibilities may grow and a larger life cover may feel more necessary at 40 than it did at 30. But the cost of buying that cover can also change.

Age is one of the factors insurers use while pricing life insurance. So, if two people apply for similar cover at ages 30 and 40, the older applicant will generally pay a higher premium, assuming other factors are similar. The difference can become meaningful when the policy is expected to continue for many years.

Why Does Age Affect Term Insurance Premiums?

Term insurance pricing is based on the risk the insurer takes on. As age increases, the probability of health issues and mortality also rises. This affects how the insurer prices the cover. That is why term life insurance plans generally cost less when purchased at a younger age, provided the applicant is in a similar health category and chooses comparable cover.

Age is not the only factor, though.

Premiums can also depend on:

Sum assured

Policy term

Smoking or tobacco use

Health history

Occupation

Lifestyle

Gender

Medical test results

This means age 30 versus 40 is only one part of the calculation, but it is still an important one.

How Much Can the Premium Change Between 30 and 40?

Current online term insurance quotes in India show a clear gap. When the cover amount and the age at which cover ends are kept the same, premiums quoted around age 40 are generally well above those quoted around age 30 across several plans.

The exact amount varies by insurer and profile, so there is no universal premium table. But the direction is clear: waiting ten years can raise the cost noticeably. That increase also continues over the payment period if the premium is fixed at policy issuance.

The Difference Is Not Just Monthly

A premium gap can look small when viewed for one month. Suppose one policy costs ₹900 per month and another costs ₹1,400. That is a difference of ₹500 per month. Over a year, that becomes ₹6,000. Over 20 years, it becomes ₹1.2 lakh, before considering any differences in policy term or payment structure. This is why comparing only the first month’s premium can hide the longer-term impact.

Waiting Can Also Reduce the Available Policy Term

Cost is not the only difference between buying at 30 and buying at 40. The maximum maturity age allowed under a policy is fixed by the product.

So, if a plan allows cover up to age 70:

A 30-year-old can potentially get 40 years of cover.

A 40-year-old can potentially get 30 years of cover.

That may or may not matter depending on your financial responsibilities. Someone with young children, a long home loan or many working years ahead may want cover for a longer period. The later the policy is purchased, the fewer years may be available within the same maximum maturity age.

Health Can Change the Cost Too

At 30, someone may have no major medical history. By 40, that same person could have developed diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol or another health condition.

That does not automatically mean the insurer will reject the application. However, health conditions can influence underwriting. The insurer may ask for medical tests, apply a higher premium or offer cover on different terms depending on the risk assessment.

This makes the cost of waiting less predictable. Age itself raises the premium, while health changes during those ten years can affect it further.

What If Your Cover Requirement Is Higher at 40?

This is another reason the comparison is not always like-for-like. At 30, someone may decide that ₹1 crore is enough. By 40, they may have a larger salary, home loan, partner, children and higher household expenses. The required cover could then be ₹2 crore or more. In that case, the premium increase comes from two directions:

The applicant is older.

The sum assured is higher.

This is why delaying a purchase can affect both the price per unit of cover and the total cover required.

Does Buying Early Always Make Sense?

Not necessarily in every situation. The advantage of buying early depends on whether the policy amount and tenure suit the buyer’s needs. A very small cover bought at 25 does not automatically remain enough at 40. Similarly, a long policy bought mainly because it is cheaper at a younger age may fall short if the cover amount does not keep pace with later financial responsibilities. A low premium is only one part of the picture; the cover amount and tenure matter just as much.

What Is Worth Comparing at 30 and 40?

When assessing the cost difference, it helps to look beyond the monthly premium.

Points worth comparing include:

Cover amount

Policy term

Premium payment term

Total premium outgo

Medical requirements

Riders, if any

Maximum maturity age

Current financial responsibilities

This gives a clearer picture of what waiting actually changes.

How Do You Know What Premium to Expect?

Online tools can provide an initial estimate based on basic details such as age, cover amount and policy term. When comparing options, the best term insurance plan is not automatically the one with the lowest premium. It is generally one that also offers the cover amount, tenure and features suited to the buyer’s protection needs. The final premium can change after underwriting, especially if medical tests or health disclosures are involved.

30 vs 40: What Changes the Most?

The biggest difference is not simply that one person is ten years older. At 40, the premium is generally higher, the available policy term can be shorter and health-related underwriting may become more important. At the same time, financial responsibilities can also be larger.

This means waiting can make the same cover more expensive, while also increasing the amount of cover you may need. That is why age matters so much in term insurance pricing.

Seen this way, timing is less about finding the cheapest possible premium and more about whether the cover amount, cost and policy term fit a person’s circumstances at the time of purchase.

FAQs

Is term insurance cheaper at 30 than at 40?

Generally, yes. Younger applicants usually pay lower premiums for comparable cover because age affects the insurer’s risk assessment.

Can term insurance premiums increase after purchase?

For many level-premium term plans, the premium is fixed at policy issuance, subject to the policy terms.

Does buying at 40 mean I cannot get a long policy term?

Not necessarily, but the maximum maturity age of the product can limit how many years of cover are available.

Can health conditions increase the premium at 40?

Yes. Health history and medical test results can affect underwriting and the final premium.

Should I buy term insurance early just to get a lower premium?

A lower premium is one benefit of buying early, but its value depends on whether the cover amount and tenure also match the policyholder’s financial responsibilities.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and does not constitute financial advice. Premiums and policy terms vary by insurer and individual profile.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



