From first-time investors to people who have been in the markets for decades, the community shows that automated investing is not just for the wealthy or the experts.

Ask most people to picture someone who uses an investment algorithm, and a specific image comes to mind. Probably a finance professional. Probably someone with a large portfolio and years of market experience.

The membership of The Investment Algorithm, the concept created by Oscar Aeroe, does not fit that picture at all.

A community without a template

There is no single type of person using The Investment Algorithm. The community includes younger investors and older ones, men and women, and people from a wide range of professional and personal backgrounds.

Some members had never invested before joining. Others have been investing for many years and wanted a different approach. Some started with relatively small amounts of capital. Others manage significantly larger portfolios.

“People are sometimes surprised when they see who’s actually in the community,” Oscar says. “You’ll find a student next to a retiree, someone investing for the first time next to someone who’s been doing it for twenty years. That mix is exactly what I hoped for.”

Built for access, not exclusivity

The Investment Algorithm was not designed exclusively for professional investors, wealthy individuals or people with deep knowledge of the financial markets. Accessibility is one of the core ideas behind it.

Because the investment process is automated, members do not need to spend hours analysing markets, studying charts or researching individual opportunities. The algorithm handles that work, and members’ accounts follow its investments.

That removes one of the biggest barriers to investing: time. Plenty of people are interested in the markets but simply cannot fit active investing around work, family and everything else.

Different reasons for joining

Just as there is no typical member, there is no single reason people join.

For some, the attraction is the automation itself. They want exposure to the markets without managing every individual decision.

For others, it is the community. Being around people who share an interest in investing, and being able to ask questions and learn from one another, makes the whole experience more approachable.

And for some, it is a mix of both: a hands-off way to invest, combined with a group of people to talk to about it.

One community, many starting points

That variety shows up in how members talk to each other. A first-time investor might ask what a drawdown actually means, and someone who has been through several market cycles will explain it. A member with a larger portfolio might share how they think about risk over the long term, while someone starting small learns that patience matters more than the size of the first deposit. Members come from Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and the Netherlands, so the conversations also cross borders and cultures. Nobody needs to arrive as an expert. The automation takes care of the investing itself, and the community gives people a place to understand what is happening along the way

Investing beyond a small circle

For a long time, sophisticated investment tools felt like they belonged to a small, experienced and well-funded group. Oscar’s view is that this does not have to be the case.

“Investing shouldn’t feel like a club you need permission to join,” he says. “If the process is automated, the knowledge barrier comes down. That opens it up to a lot more people.”

That does not mean investing becomes risk-free. Like any strategy, The Investment Algorithm has good periods and difficult ones, and members are encouraged to think long term. But the starting line is open to a much broader group than most people would expect.

All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of capital. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.