Running a business can mean making important calls when there is barely enough time to think. A packed calendar, a difficult conversation, or a late-night problem can leave even experienced leaders working with less mental energy than usual. Cody Andrew Moxam fits into a broader discussion about how executives can stay focused when the demands of leadership start to pile up. Clear thinking does not always come naturally when people are tired or under pressure. Sometimes, it takes a few deliberate habits to keep a stressful day from turning into a string of rushed decisions.

Pay Attention to Your Own Warning Signs

Most people know when they are tired, but executives do not always treat that feeling as useful information. There is a tendency to push through because there is another meeting, another email, or another problem waiting. The trouble starts when tiredness begins affecting how you process information, listen to people, or respond to disagreements.

The signs can be fairly ordinary. Here are some examples:

You may lose patience over something that normally would not bother you.

You skim through information instead of reading it properly.

You change your mind several times without a clear reason.

Those moments are worth noticing because they can signal that your brain needs a break. Recognizing the pattern early gives you a chance to slow down before fatigue starts influencing a bigger decision.

Do Not Treat Every Problem Like an Emergency

A message marked urgent can make a problem feel more serious than it actually is. Executives often have people coming to them with issues that genuinely need attention, but not every issue needs an answer within the next ten minutes. Taking a moment to separate immediate problems from important ones can prevent unnecessary pressure.

Try asking what would actually happen if you waited before responding. If nothing significant changes, there may be no reason to make the decision while you are distracted or exhausted. Some matters can sit until the following morning without causing any real damage. Giving yourself permission to wait can be surprisingly useful.

Have a Simple Way to Make Big Decisions

When someone is tired, even figuring out where to start can become difficult. A basic decision process removes some of that mental clutter. Start with the actual problem, look at the information available, identify the realistic choices, and consider what each one could mean.

There is no need to turn every decision into a formal exercise. A few questions written on a piece of paper can sometimes do the job. Here are some points to ponder:

What do we know for certain?

What are we assuming?

What information are we missing?

What happens if we choose the wrong option?

Those questions can expose gaps in the thinking before they become expensive mistakes.

Give Yourself a Little Time Before Responding

Not every reaction needs to become an immediate response. This is especially true when someone has just delivered bad news, challenged a decision, or sent an irritating message. Answering while annoyed may feel satisfying for a moment, but it can create another problem that needs attention later.

A short break can change the tone of a response. Here are some ways to blow off steam:

Walk around the office

Do some short stretches

Call a friend for a bit

Get some water

Move to another task for a few minutes

The point is not to avoid difficult conversations. It is to return to them with enough distance to decide what actually needs to be said.

Let Someone Else Question Your Thinking

Being the person in charge does not mean having to be the only person thinking about a problem. A trusted colleague can notice something that has become invisible to you simply because you have been looking at the same issue for too long. They may also ask a question that changes how you see the situation.

That only works when people feel comfortable being honest. If employees believe the boss only wants agreement, they are unlikely to raise concerns. Executives can make better use of their teams by asking for opposing views and taking those answers seriously. Cody Moxam highlights why perspective and thoughtful judgment matter when decisions carry significant responsibility.

Take Sleep and Breaks Seriously

It is easy to view sleep as something that can be sacrificed when work gets busy. A late night may seem harmless, especially when there is a deadline to meet. Repeatedly running on too little rest can result in the following:

Extreme fatigue

Depletion of mental energy

Poor concentration

Diminished patience

Careful reasoning becomes harder to maintain

Breaks matter for the same reason. Sitting in meetings for hours without stepping away can leave you mentally drained before the most important conversation of the day even starts. A few gaps in the schedule can give your mind a chance to reset. That time is not necessarily wasted because it can help you return to the next task with more attention.

Know Which Decisions Deserve the Most Energy

Executives make dozens of choices in a typical day, but they are not all equally important. Deciding which email to answer first does not require the same level of thought as approving a major investment or changing the direction of a department. Treating every decision as a major event can quickly drain the energy needed for genuinely important matters.

One useful question is whether the decision can be reversed. If you can change course later, there may be little value in spending hours trying to find the perfect answer. If the consequences are difficult to undo, taking extra time makes more sense. This simple distinction can help executives save their attention for choices that deserve it.

Build a Workplace Where People Can Speak Up

Decision quality is not only a personal issue. The environment around an executive can either make good judgment easier or make it harder. When employees can point out problems, challenge assumptions, and share information without worrying about being dismissed, leaders get a fuller picture of what is happening.

This can be particularly important during stressful periods. A tired executive may miss something that another person notices immediately. Someone on the team might have dealt with a similar problem before or know a detail that changes the situation. Creating space for those contributions can prevent one person from carrying the entire burden of figuring everything out.

Avoid Making Every Decision at the Worst Possible Time

Sometimes the smartest move is simply to recognize that the timing is bad. If a major decision lands after a long day, during an emotional argument, or when important information is still missing, there may be little benefit in forcing an answer. Asking for more time is not the same as refusing to make a decision.

Executives can also plan around their own energy levels. If certain types of decisions require deep concentration, putting them on the calendar when you are usually more alert can help. There will always be unexpected problems, of course. Still, controlling the timing of even some important decisions can reduce the number of choices made while exhausted.

Final Word

Pressure is part of executive work, but constant pressure does not have to dictate how decisions are made. Cody Andrew Moxam can be considered within the wider conversation about maintaining focus and judgment when leadership responsibilities become demanding. Knowing when to pause, ask for another perspective, or simply wait until you have more information can make a real difference. Good judgment is not about having an instant answer every time, but about knowing when an answer deserves more thought.