Returning home after years overseas feels like a fresh start, but HMRC treats your arrival as a major tax event. The date you land, the assets you bring and the income you keep abroad all affect what you owe in your first year and beyond. Expat advisers such as spicetaxation.com often tell returning clients that the biggest savings come from steps taken before the flight, not after the first tax return.

The rules shifted in April 2025, and many returning Britons still plan around the old system. This guide covers the steps that matter most: confirming your eligibility for new relief, timing your arrival, handling overseas assets and income, and protecting your estate and pension.

Check Whether You Qualify for the Four-Year FIG Regime

The Ten-Year Rule

The Foreign Income and Gains (FIG) regime now applies to returning Britons, not only foreign nationals. You qualify if you were non-UK resident for at least 10 consecutive years, tested under the Statutory Residence Test, regardless of your domicile. If you pass, you receive 100% relief on certain foreign income and gains during your first four years of UK residence.

Treaty residence does not help here. Treaty non-residence under a double tax agreement and split years do not count towards the ten years. Gather proof of your overseas status now, including travel records, foreign tax filings and residence certificates.

What the Relief Costs You

Claiming has trade-offs. Overseas workday relief claims lead to the loss of the £12,570 personal allowance and the £3,000 capital gains annual exempt amount. The FIG claim also stops you from using foreign capital losses in that year. Run the numbers each year, because claiming is not always the cheaper choice.

Time Your Arrival Carefully

Use Split-Year Treatment

Arriving mid-year can divide the tax year into a UK part and an overseas part. Where you become resident part-way through a year, you may split it into a UK resident part and a non-resident part. That limits UK tax on income earned before you arrive, but the conditions are strict, such as starting full-time UK work or buying a UK home.

A Warning About the FIG Clock

Split years carry a cost. Split years count as full years of UK residence for FIG purposes, so a late-year arrival can burn a full year of your four-year window. If you can choose your date, arriving early in the tax year may give you better value from the relief.

Plan Your Foreign Income and Assets

Compare Where Your Wealth Sits

Different assets need different treatment. Use this comparison to prioritise your planning:

Overseas investments and gains: Sell or rebase them inside the four-year window, since qualifying individuals often time disposals and foreign income to fall within the tax-free period.

Foreign employment income: It falls outside FIG, but it may qualify for Overseas Workday Relief instead.

Foreign rental property: FIG may cover the income, but finance cost relief on foreign residential property is lost in the year you claim.

UK assets: None of these reliefs apply, so standard UK income tax and capital gains rules start immediately.

Bring Money Home Wisely

Under the four-year regime, you can enjoy sheltered foreign income without tracking remittances, but plan the exit too. Once year five begins, worldwide income and gains are taxable as they arise. Restructure bank accounts, investments and property holdings before that date.

Review Pensions and National Insurance

Overseas pension schemes may qualify for special treatment, while UK pensions carry their own reporting duties. Check how each plan will be taxed once you become resident, and ask whether a transfer back into the UK triggers a charge.

Also review your National Insurance record. Years abroad can leave gaps in your State Pension entitlement, and voluntary contributions may fill them, though the rules and deadlines change. Confirm your forecast before you decide.

Protect Your Estate Before Your Clock Starts

Your return also restarts your inheritance tax exposure. If you return after ten consecutive years of absence, the clock resets. That helps, but UK long-term residence builds again, and after 10 years of residence your worldwide estate can fall within UK inheritance tax. Review wills, trusts and life insurance early, particularly if you hold assets in several countries.

Settlors of offshore trusts need special care. Income and gains in settlor-interested non-resident trusts are taxed on the settlor on an arising basis once they pass four years of UK residence.

Final Steps Before You Fly

Follow a simple checklist. First, confirm your ten-year non-residence record. Second, choose your arrival date with split-year rules and the FIG window in mind. Third, list every overseas asset and decide which to sell, keep or restructure. Fourth, review pensions and National Insurance. Fifth, update your will and estate plan. Finally, book a consultation with an adviser who understands both UK and overseas law.

Closing Thoughts: Plan the Move Before You Make It

Returning to the UK rewards those who prepare. The FIG regime, split-year treatment and careful asset timing can cut your first-years tax bill, while pension and estate reviews protect your long-term position. Start planning months before your move, document every decision and revisit your plan each year. This article offers general information only and does not replace personalised tax advice.

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