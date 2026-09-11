You return to your car with your shopping and find a long scratch along the side. It has paint from another car on it, but there is no note, no witnesses, and you have no idea how or when it occurred.

It’s normal to feel upset first when you find a scratch on your car, but then you start doing the math of fixing the side panel and end up with a cost of ₹18,000. You then make up your mind that fixing the repair yourself would be cheaper than making an insurance claim.

Damage in a parking lot is the most common motor claim, and the one owners handle the worst. Here is the order to do things in, and the math that decides whether to make that claim or not.

What Should You Do Before Moving the Car?

Before you even move the car, the first thing to do is photograph everything. Take wide shots showing the car in its bay, then take a couple of close-up shots of the damage, and then pictures of any vehicle parked beside you, including their number plates.

The next is to look up before you look around, as most large parking areas have security cameras installed. You will normally need a written request from the facility office. They are much more likely to help you if you ask on the same day instead of waiting a few days to call them.

You can also ask the attendant while they are still on duty, as somebody may have seen the vehicle leave or know the name of the person.

Can You Claim if Nobody Left a Note?

Yes, but that has to be done from your own damage cover. If there is any malicious damage, vandalism, or impact by an unidentified vehicle, it can all be covered under your own damage car insurance. The absence of a culprit does not close the file.

You just need to call the insurer the same day and describe exactly what happened. Guessing at a cause you did not witness is how a simple claim can turn into a dispute, and a surveyor can read paint transfer better than you can.

You can ask the insurer whether a police complaint is needed in this case or not. Insurers often want one for damage that looks deliberate rather than accidental, and a written complaint filed within a day or two costs nothing, while a refusal to file one later looks odd.

Should You Claim at All?

Before deciding to file an insurance claim, think it through carefully. Remember that you have to pay a set amount (excess) every time you make a claim. Also, you could lose your no-claims bonus as soon as you file one.

So, it’s important to compare the two figures honestly. The repair bill minus the excess, against the extra premium you will pay over the next several years once the discount resets to zero.

For small scratches, it is usually cheaper to pay for the repair out of your own pocket than to lose your discount. A ₹6,000 touch-up on a car carrying a full bonus is cheaper out of pocket, while an ₹18,000 panel and door repaint on a vehicle with little bonus to lose is worth claiming, and the honest answer sits in your own numbers rather than in general advice.

How Does the Small Claim Route Work Now?

Assessment has become lighter for minor damage. Under the 2024 master circular on protection of policyholders’ interests, any motor loss below ₹50,000 need not be surveyed by a registered surveyor, and insurers now settle many of these through an app.

Photographs do the work in that process. You just need to follow the app’s instructions on the angles and lighting while taking the photos. It is also advised to take them before anything is touched, and do not let a workshop start work while the request is pending.

If a surveyor is assigned to your case, there are clear deadlines. They have 15 days to finish their report, and the insurance company has another 7 days to make a decision. If you haven’t heard back by then, you should send the insurance company a written follow-up.

What Changes When the Other Driver Is Known?

Everything gets easier and slower at once. A note on your windscreen, a witness, or a camera clip with a readable plate means the other owner’s insurer may carry the cost, leaving your bonus untouched.

For this, you just need to get their policy details and file a police complaint. Getting the other driver’s insurance to pay is a formal process. You cannot simply settle it with a handshake at the scene; you must submit official paperwork to the insurance company.

Think about whether it is worth waiting. Getting money from another driver’s insurance for an ₹18,000 repair can take several months. Because of this, many people with a good buy car insurance online history decide to pay for the fix themselves so they can keep their discount.

What Cover Can and Cannot Do Here

Nothing brings back the original factory paint or the old panels, and a resale buyer can spot such a difference from across a showroom.

The most important thing is having the correct insurance coverage before an accident happens. If your car is damaged and no one admits to it, your own insurance is the only way to get it paid for. People who only have basic coverage often realize this too late. Always take photos first, call your insurance company that same day, and then carefully figure out the costs.

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