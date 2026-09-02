A US citizen moving to Europe usually acquires local tax obligations without losing the American requirement to report worldwide income. The first year should be treated as a cross-border transition: establish residence, preserve records, review investments before buying, and coordinate local and US filing positions before deadlines arrive.

The challenge is not merely completing two returns. European countries use different tax years, residence tests, social systems, pension structures, and investment products. A decision that is efficient locally may create additional US tax or reporting, while an American tax election may affect credits and planning in later years.

First 30 days: establish the local starting point

Tax residence is determined under the law of the destination country, not simply by citizenship, visa type, or address registration. Day counts may matter, but authorities can also consider a permanent home, family location, employment, or centre of economic interests.

Record arrival and travel dates from the beginning. Keep leases, employment agreements, payroll records, and evidence of any home retained in the United States. If the country offers split-year treatment or a special regime for new residents, eligibility may depend on facts established before the first return is prepared.

First 60 days: inventory worldwide finances

Create one list covering income, accounts, assets, pensions, companies, trusts, and major transactions in both countries. Include:

employment and self-employment income;

bank and brokerage accounts;

property and rental income;

dividends, interest, and capital gains;

workplace and personal pensions;

ownership in companies or partnerships; and

foreign gifts, inheritances, or trust interests.

This inventory helps identify which data must be collected throughout the year. It also prevents a common mistake: assuming that a local tax-free account, fund, or pension receives the same treatment in the United States.

Keep exchange-rate records because the US return uses dollars even when income and accounts are held in European currencies.

First 90 days: choose a tax-relief strategy

Americans abroad commonly consider the Foreign Tax Credit and Foreign Earned Income Exclusion, but the two provisions solve different problems.

The Foreign Tax Credit, generally calculated on Form 1116, can offset US income tax with eligible foreign income taxes. It often plays a central role in higher-tax European countries, although credit limits, income categories, timing differences, and carryovers can complicate the result.

The Foreign Earned Income Exclusion, claimed through Form 2555, may exclude qualifying foreign earned income when the taxpayer has a foreign tax home and satisfies the bona fide residence or physical presence test. It does not exclude passive income such as interest or dividends, and excluded income cannot also generate a Foreign Tax Credit.

Choosing should involve more than comparing the current tax bill. Child-related credits, retirement contributions, housing costs, future income, and the consequences of revoking an exclusion election can all matter.

Review bank and investment accounts before filing season

An FBAR is generally required when the aggregate maximum value of foreign financial accounts exceeds $10,000 at any point during the calendar year. The threshold applies across accounts, not separately to each one.

Form 8938 may also be required when specified foreign financial assets exceed the applicable threshold. It is attached to the federal return, while the FBAR is filed separately with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. Filing either form does not automatically satisfy the other.

European investment funds require particular caution. Many non-US mutual funds and exchange-traded funds can fall within the Passive Foreign Investment Company rules, potentially requiring Form 8621 and complex US tax calculations. A product described locally as simple, diversified, or tax-efficient may therefore be costly for an American holder.

Before opening or funding an account, ask whether the provider accepts US persons, which securities are available, and whether the necessary US tax data will be supplied.

Build a two-country deadline calendar

Qualifying taxpayers abroad generally receive an automatic two-month extension to file their federal return, taking a calendar-year filer from the regular April deadline to June. Interest can still accrue on unpaid US tax from the regular due date, so an extension should not be treated as extra payment time without cost.

The local return may use a different tax year and filing date. That mismatch can delay documents or foreign tax payments needed for the US calculation. Extensions can help, but they should be planned rather than discovered at the deadline.

A practical calendar should include:

local income-tax and wealth-reporting dates; US federal and any state deadlines; FBAR and international information returns; estimated tax and social-contribution payments; and dates for collecting pension, payroll, and investment statements.

Guidance from Expat Tax Online can help Americans frame the US side while coordinating it with advice in their European country of residence.

Make the second year easier

The best first-year system produces reusable records. Maintain an account register, travel calendar, exchange-rate file, tax-payment schedule, and folder for statements. Review new investments, entities, and pension decisions before committing funds.

Living in Europe can be financially rewarding, but compliance works best when it follows the move from the beginning. Early coordination turns two disconnected filing obligations into one manageable annual process—and reduces the risk that a locally sensible decision creates an unexpected US problem.

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