Choosing who holds your SMSF’s assets sets the tone for everything that follows. According to the ATO’s latest SMSF statistical overview, 72 percent of funds had a corporate trustee at 30 June 2025, largely because the company stays on title when members come or go. Individual trustees avoid the $636 ASIC set-up fee but must retitle every asset whenever the line-up changes. In this guide, we weigh those trade-offs so you can decide whether lower upfront costs or long-run continuity suits your fund.

Individual trustees

In this setup, each member’s name appears on the fund’s bank accounts, brokerage records and property titles as trustee for the SMSF. Because no company is required, the ASIC set-up cost is $0 and there’s no annual review fee.

Key points

Members on title. Each member must also be an individual trustee, and vice versa.

Single-member funds need two people. If the SMSF has one member, the law still requires a second individual trustee, often a spouse, relative or friend, who becomes legally responsible even without a balance in the fund.

Up to six members. Federal SMSF rules allow as many as six individual trustees, but some state trust laws cap the number at four, so get legal advice before adding the fifth or sixth person.

If you run a small, stable fund, this lean structure can work; however, any later admission, exit, death or incapacity still means retiring the outgoing trustee and retitling every asset.

Corporate trustee

Under this option, your SMSF appoints a special-purpose proprietary company as trustee. Members become directors, and every asset is recorded in the company’s name as trustee for the fund.

Government costs. $636 to register the company (2026–27) and an ongoing $70 annual review fee, provided the company remains special-purpose.

Director IDs. Each director must obtain a director identification number before appointment, a one-off step required by the ABRS.

Continuity. A single member can act as sole director. When members join or leave, the company stays on title; only the director register changes, so bank, broker and land records usually stay untouched.

The trade-off is the annual ASIC paperwork. You must confirm the company details, sign the solvency resolution and pay the review fee on time to avoid late penalties.

Many trustees hand that annual paperwork to an SMSF accountant.

SMSF Australia’s published pricing, for example, lists annual accounting and audit packages from $1,300 + GST a year, with the tier set by the fund’s asset complexity. The same firm charges a flat $2,000 + GST to establish a fund with a corporate trustee, covering the $636 ASIC company registration, the trust deed and ATO registrations, as detailed in its SMSF setup services overview.

Five- and six-member funds

Federal law lets an SMSF have up to six members, but some state and territory trust laws still limit a trust to four individual trustees, as the ATO’s SMSF structure requirements warn. New South Wales, Western Australia and the ACT are usually cited, and Victoria where the fund holds land; Queensland removed its four-trustee cap in 2026.

Because a company counts as a single trustee no matter how many directors it has, choosing a corporate trustee can spare you the hassle of breaching those state limits or rewriting the deed when a fifth or sixth member joins.

Key decision factors side by side

A snapshot often beats a deep dive. Use this table to see how each trustee model affects workload, liability and cost, then choose the structure that fits your long-term plan.

Decision factor Individual trustees Corporate trustee Single-member fund Needs a second person on title Sole director is acceptable Maximum members Up to six, but some state trust laws cap individual trustees at four Up to six directors/members without that state cap ASIC costs (2026–27) $0 registration and review fees $636 one-off registration + $70 annual review (special-purpose company) Director IDs Not required Required for every director before appointment Administrative penalties One fine is imposed on each trustee One fine on the company; directors are jointly and severally liable Asset titles when members change Every asset must be retitled Company name stays; only the director register updates Succession (death/incapacity) Replace trustee then retitle assets Company continues; focus shifts to shares and directors Borrowing with property Some lenders decline Widely accepted by lenders

Administrative penalties: where the dollars really differ

SMSF administrative fines are set in penalty units, according to legislation.gov.au. For breaches that occur on or after 1 July 2026, one unit equals $364.

Penalties range from 5 to 60 units depending on the breach: record-keeping failures attract 10 or 20 units, while lending to members or breaching the in-house asset rules attracts 60. So a 60-unit offence costs $21,840.

Structure matters because the ATO issues the penalty to each trustee entity under section 166 of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993.

Individual trustees: each person receives a separate fine. Two trustees pay $43,680 in total; six trustees pay $131,040.

Corporate trustee: one fine of $21,840 is imposed on the company, and its directors are jointly and severally liable.

The fund itself cannot pay or reimburse the penalty, and the ATO will remit it only in exceptional circumstances. Choosing a single corporate trustee caps personal exposure at one administrative penalty, while multiple individual trustees multiply the cost by head-count.

Succession and member changes: how hard is the hand-over?

With individual trustees, each member’s name sits on the fund’s bank accounts, broker records and, crucially, every property title as trustee for the SMSF. When someone joins, leaves, dies or loses capacity, the outgoing trustee must retire, a new trustee is appointed and every asset must be retitled. That step can involve land-registry forms, bank mandates and brokerage ID checks.

A corporate trustee keeps the legal owner unchanged, so titles usually stay in the company’s name even when directors rotate. The fund must still notify the ATO and ASIC within 28 days of the change, but it often avoids the land-registry queue and platform re-identification.

For estate planning, this stability matters. When a member dies, the company continues, and control shifts to whoever inherits the shares or gains the right to appoint new directors. Those questions belong in the will, binding death-benefit nomination, enduring power of attorney and company constitution, not in urgent paperwork after the event.

When an individual structure still stacks up

You might still choose individual trustees in a few low-change situations:

Simple, multi-member portfolio. A fund that holds only ETFs and term deposits, with no plan to borrow or add members, faces little retitling risk, so the ongoing ASIC fee can feel like wasted money.

Short runway to wind-up. If members expect to close the SMSF within about 10 years as balances shrink in pension phase, annual company fees may outstrip the continuity benefit.

No titled assets planned. If the fund will never hold property or other assets registered in the trustees’ names, a later retitle costs little, so individual trustees can work as long as everyone accepts the paperwork if circumstances change.

Why a corporate trustee often wins in practice

A corporate trustee can pay for itself when you face any of these situations:

Sole-member control. One director can run the fund alone, sparing you the need to appoint a second individual trustee and retitle assets later.

Large family funds. State caps of four individual trustees push five- or six-member SMSFs toward a company or complex work-arounds.

Property with borrowing. Some lenders prefer, or only accept, a corporate trustee for limited-recourse borrowing arrangements, so check the lender’s criteria before you choose a structure.

Long life and titled assets. If the fund will hold property or other titled assets for decades, keeping the company name on record through each membership change avoids repeat land-registry and platform paperwork.

Conclusion

Individual trustees cost nothing to set up with ASIC, but every change of member means retitling the fund’s assets, and each trustee carries their own administrative penalty. A corporate trustee costs $636 to register and $70 a year to keep, yet the company stays on title through membership changes and a breach attracts one penalty, not one per person. For a single-member fund, a family fund that may grow to five or six members, or a fund that will hold property or borrow, the company usually pays for itself. A small, stable fund holding only listed shares and cash can still do well with individual trustees. Whichever structure you choose, check your trust deed and get advice before the fund is registered, because switching later means retitling every asset.

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