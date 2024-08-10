Technology

The tech sector experienced a rough start to the week as a Monday stock sell-off, triggered by disappointing earnings, led to a $615.6 billion loss for the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks. Concerns over the financial viability of AI investments and broader economic worries compounded the situation. Additionally, a federal judge ruled that Google violated antitrust laws, raising uncertainty about the company’s future. Despite these challenges, analysts advise against panic, viewing the downturn as a market correction rather than a significant decline.

