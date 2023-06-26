Stages of Creating a SaaS Product

The SaaS cloud computing model is a profitable alternative to full-fledged software that can be downloaded to your gadget. The product can be delivered to the client via the Internet, subject to a subscription, and this provides several advantages. The main ones are the absence of the need to purchase expensive equipment and the possibility of saving data in reliable data centers.

In addition, this is a fairly convenient model. These characteristics are increasingly forcing companies to think about creating their product. To get high-quality technology in the desired time, you can use SaaS development services provided by specialized companies. Specialists have all the necessary skills and use a clear plan of action, which ensures the timely delivery of the product to the customer. The procedure includes several stages.

Thorough market research

The first step to creating a successful SaaS product is to analyze the current market situation. This will help identify the conditions under which the digital solution will function and determine what needs to be considered during development. It is about several important aspects:

Characteristics of competitors

Target audience

Interests of potential customers

Unique features of competitors’ products

Business models used by the most successful companies in the selected segment

The information obtained will help determine which direction to move in and what to avoid when creating a SaaS product. All these nuances are highlighted in the strategy based on which specialists perform their work.

Formation of a business plan

To make the creation process productive, coherent, and consistent, the development team creates a detailed roadmap of actions. It provides answers to the following questions:

How will the target audience be reached?

What are the requests of potential customers?

What unique features will distinguish the development from competitor technologies?

In addition, the business plan also indicates the monetization strategy.

Definition of basic requirements

The next step is to define a list of requirements that the SaaS must meet. The basic list includes self-service, multitenancy, the ability to monitor user activity, and establish reliable protection of data and transfer processes. If the possibility of expanding the list is considered, then specialists can analyze competitors and offer profitable options.

Choosing a technical stack

At this stage, the developers choose all the necessary tools for working on the project. It is about frameworks, library programming languages, and other tools. The choice depends directly on the tasks that the product must solve, the specifics of the business, and the requests of the target audience. All these features are agreed upon with the client.

Formation of a working team

Freelancers or specialized teams of developers may be involved to perform the task. The second option is more popular, as it provides several significant advantages. Among them, we can distinguish professionalism, financial savings, access to global talents, timely completion of tasks, control of all processes, and the possibility of consulting.

Creating an MVP

Having determined all the requirements and requests, developers proceed to create a minimum viable product. It has basic functionality and helps with minimal investment to check whether potential customers like such a model.

Conclusions

Creating a SaaS cloud model is a rather complex process that requires knowledge not only in the IT field but also in business. That is why real professionals should be involved in the creation. A dedicated development team can be a great solution. They will be able to carefully plan the process and create a product that fully meets the customer’s request.