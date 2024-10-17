The Sainsbury Management Fellows (SMF) MBA Scholarships, long known for supporting engineers, is now extending its reach to scientists. Cambridge Judge Business School is among six prestigious institutions partnering in the new Scientist MBA scholarship program, which joins 14 schools participating in the existing engineering-focused scheme.

Administered by the Engineers in Business Fellowship (EIBF)—a registered charity founded in 2011—the scholarships provide £50,000 towards an MBA. For the newly added scientist scholarships, EIBF will collaborate with the National Physical Laboratory, with eligibility restricted to UK nationals with 4-10 years of professional experience.

Emily Brierley, Head of MBA Recruitment and Admissions at Cambridge Judge Business School, announced: “Cambridge MBA applicants can now be considered for both the Engineering and Scientist Sainsbury Management Fellow Scholarships. Cambridge, a global hub for STEM and world-leading research, offers the perfect environment for engineers and scientists alike to pursue their MBA.”

