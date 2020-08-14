Reuters Events launches The Responsible Business Europe 2020

CEOs and business leaders from Europe join the Responsible Business Summit 2020 22-23 October 2020.

Businesses must embrace a new purpose, one that helps address key societal issues and environmental issues as part of their recovery. Not only is it the right thing to do, but increasingly society expects it and investors are demanding it. And, in doing so, companies will realise greater resiliency and sustained success.

Reuters Events Responsible Business Europe 2020 we will convene 6,000+ global peers, CEOs, CSOs, CFOs, Heads of Sustainability, Investors and Communications for a 2-day live virtual event, followed by a week of virtual VIP workshops, to share strategies and practical ideas on how business can innovate, invest and collaborate in the biggest challenge that has been faced in our lifetimes – putting a clean and just transition at the heart of the global post-pandemic recovery.

Innovators and Experts Driving the Clean, Inclusive Future Confirmed:

Alison Martin, CEO EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) and Bank Distribution Zurich

Magnus Billing, CEO, Alecta

Geoff Skingsley, Chairman, L’Oréal UK and Ireland

Rebecca Marmot, Chief Sustainability Officer, Unilever

Ryan Gellert, General Manager – EMEA, Patagonia

For the past 20 years, Responsible Business Europe has been widely regarded as the world’s leading platform for business leaders looking to shape the future of sustainable business. It serves as a platform for CEOs and C-Suite executives to share their latest ideas, vision and action in delivering a more sustainable and just future.

