Refining Leadership Through Inclusion

This National Inclusion Week, the theme is ‘The Time is Now’, highlighting why embedding inclusivity into every organisation is more important than ever. Here at Warwick Business School, we champion inclusive thinking as a powerful driver of innovation, collaboration and positive change.

To mark the week, we’ve curated a selection of thought-provoking insights from WBS experts and research. They explore lessons in leadership, company culture and practical strategies for building more inclusive organisations. Our transformational learning experiences at WBS take these ideas further, equipping leaders with practical strategies to inspire inclusive, high-performing teams. From fostering employee wellbeing and cultivating positive work cultures to applying behavioural science for people-centred decision-making, our courses empower you to lead inclusively and make an immediate impact.

Inclusivity insights

British Lions captain Maro Itoje’s leadership style illustrates how embedding inclusivity into everyday routines can foster belonging, spark creativity, strengthen retention and build resilient teams.

Inclusive leadership ensures everyone feels valued, respected, and included. But what qualities make a leader truly inclusive and how does this drive organisational success?

What can businesses learn from Coventry’s year as UK City of Culture? Its inclusive approach demonstrates how co-creation and tailored initiatives can build buy-in, foster social cohesion, and improve wellbeing.

