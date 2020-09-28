[Podcast] Episode 30: When the Disruptor is Disrupted with Uber’s Matt Wilson

We’re back! Kicking off the Q3 theme of Travel we talk to Matthew Wilson, Associate General Counsel EMEA and APAC at Uber about the company’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, discussing the nature of pivoting, dealing with uncertainty, catering for changing customer needs, the wellbeing of younger staff, and many more topics which show how one of the world’s most famous disruptors dealt themselves with the disruption of the pandemic.