Paul Smith’s journey began in one of England’s most modest settings, a Yorkshire mining village where his father, a teacher, renovated houses on weekends to support four children on a single salary. By age seven, Smith was already taller than his mother and working alongside his father, learning to strip wallpaper, lay floors, and rebuild properties from the ground up. In 1981, at age seventeen, Smith left home with just £170 in his pocket. By his eighteenth birthday, he owned his first London flat. Today, he has a net worth of over £100 million, overseeing an international portfolio including Touchstone Education, recently valued by BDO at approximately £250 million ($335 million).

What separates Smith from the typical property success story is the path he took to get there. He didn’t chase overnight wealth, he had a long term plan. He turned down a place at Oxford University to study hands-on mechanical engineering instead, was sponsored through university by Ford Motor Company, and spent two decades climbing the corporate ladder, eventually becoming Managing Director of Allied Distillers, a multi-billion-pound operation with 26 sites across 100 countries. Property was always running in the background, quietly compounding while he built his career. By the time he walked away from corporate life, his portfolio was already substantial. Now, through Touchstone Education, he shares the disciplined, dual-track approach to wealth creation, protection, and legacy that he has utilized for decades.

The Engineer Who Refused Oxford

Smith’s father attended Oxford University. When Paul earned a place at St Catherine’s College to read physics and philosophy, the family assumed he would follow. Instead, he chose mechanical engineering. “I wanted to make things,” Smith recalls. “The best way to get me to do something is to tell me it’s not possible. If you tell me it’s easy, I’m not interested.”

He applied late and secured the last remaining place at a London engineering school, one spot out of 300 applicants. Ford sponsored his degree, which alternated six months in university with six months in their factories. On his first day at Ford’s engine plant, the superintendent handed him responsibility for two production lines and 60 workers. Smith was seventeen years old and had never seen a connecting rod or camshaft before. “I thought, if I survive the first year, I’ll be fine,” he says. He survived, learned fast, and carried that operational mindset into every business he would later build.

While juggling factory shifts and coursework, Smith worked two additional jobs, clocking roughly 120 hours per week. The goal was singular: buy property before his eighteenth birthday. He found the cheapest flat in London, under £10,000, in terrible condition, and spent the next 18 months renovating it himself. He sold it for over £30,000. For context the average salary in the UK at the time was £6,500 per year. In the UK, if you live in a property while refurbishing it and then sell, the gain is tax-free. Smith had just turned eighteen and had found his formula: He had just earned an extra 3 years salary tax free in one property deal.

Corporate Success Built in Parallel

Smith’s corporate career moved quickly. After Ford, he worked at Rowntree Mackintosh, then spent nine years at Cadbury before joining Whitbread as Operations Director, serving on the board of the blue-chip public company. Eventually, he became Managing Director of Allied Distillers, overseeing a sprawling international business in the whisky industry. He was made redundant twice early in his career, at Ford and Rowntree, but the definitive blow came in 2004: he was made redundant from his role as Managing Director with no pay-off. “Redundancy is not a question of if, but when,” he now tells students. “Relying solely on job security can leave you financially vulnerable.”

Throughout those corporate years, Smith continued buying, renovating, and holding property. Until he was 23 he lived in each project, improved it, sold it tax-free, and rolled the proceeds into the next. At age 23 he bought his first pure investment property, not just a home to live in. By his mid-thirties, he was operating on two tracks: a high-level corporate salary and a growing property portfolio that required minimal ongoing time. He followed a rule he still teaches today, don’t leave your full-time job until your property income is at least three times your salary.

“Somebody with a poor financial mindset asks, ‘Shall I do this or shall I do that?’ An entrepreneur with a wealthy mindset asks, ‘How can I do this and that?'” Smith explains. He wanted both, and he built both. By the time he left corporate life in his late thirties, his property income had long exceeded the threshold he set for himself.

Building the Portfolio Beyond Property

Between his late thirties and early fifties, Smith and his wife, Aniko, shifted focus from corporate roles to building and selling businesses. They launched a digital marketing agency that handled website development and search engine optimization, eventually selling it to an American buyer. Leveraging his engineering background and whisky industry experience, Smith purchased a large factory unit, installed bottling lines, secured contracts, and later sold that business as well, working with the Scottish government along the way.

By 2010, Smith had constructed a portfolio that generated substantial passive income. Today he holds residential and commercial properties across the UK and France, with commercial real estate providing particularly stable, hands-off returns. Today, his “Fortress” portfolio includes over 100 Bitcoin, over $15 million in physical gold and silver bullion, and diversified positions in global stocks. “Property is a fantastic way to create wealth,” he says, “but it’s not safe to keep all of your assets in one asset class in one country.”

Perhaps his most unique global acquisition is the 3-bedroom apartment he closed on in April 2026 aboard the residential superyacht M/V The World. The purchase and refurbishment costs are significantly more than $10m, yet the principles are the same as his first £10,000 flat. Buy well, refurbish efficiently to a good specification, and enjoy the huge value uplift.

From 2010 onwards, friends and family began asking how he had built his wealth. Smith started teaching informally, one-to-one, without charge. After four years, he realized the approach wasn’t scalable, and that free guidance carried no perceived value. “We say free guidance is worth every penny,” Smith notes. “If you’re giving somebody something for free, they don’t value it.” In 2014, he and his wife founded Touchstone Education with a clear mission: create one million millionaires by teaching ordinary people the same strategies Smith had used for more than three decades.

Touchstone Education and Systematic Support

Touchstone’s flagship offering is a two-day online course called Wealth Through Property, available at an accessible entry point from anywhere in the world. The course covers multiple property investment models and income strategies, designed as an entry point for people who want to understand whether Smith’s approach fits their goals. For those ready to commit fully, Touchstone offers Wealth Academy, a 12-month intensive programme that includes six hours of live coaching per week, access to the full course library, deal clinics, and quarterly in-person events. The programme represents a significant investment, but it comes with a substantial guarantee: if a student doesn’t earn equivalent returns in additional income within the first year, Touchstone refunds the fee.

“I’m not running a charity. I’m running a business,” Smith says. “But I think it’s incredible value, and the guarantee backs that up.” To date, Touchstone has trained tens of thousands of students internationally. Collectively, their property portfolios are valued in the billions, and the company holds thousands of top-tier reviews on Trustpilot. Smith rarely appears on stage anymore, perhaps an hour or two per month online. The company is run by a team of expert trainers, not a single personality. “When you’re training a global student base, the most efficient and effective support model isn’t one-to-one calls with the founder,” Smith explains. “It’s a structured programme delivered by a team.”

Touchstone’s curriculum extends beyond property. Students learn about raising capital, joint ventures, lease options, rent-to-rent, deal packaging, mindset, and commercial property investment. The emphasis is on building multiple streams of income, what Smith calls “the three-legged milking stool.” If one leg fails, you don’t fall. Students are taught not to leave their day jobs prematurely, to start with low-capital or no-capital strategies, and to build wealth in a way that doesn’t rely on reckless borrowing.

Monaco, Motivation, and What Comes Next

Smith now lives in Monaco, a move often attributed to tax optimization. He dismisses that quickly. “If I just wanted to save tax, I’d move to Antigua where there’s no tax of any kind, or Dubai,” he says. “You don’t come to Monaco to save tax. You come for culture, climate, and cuisine.” Smith has been a Formula 1 fan for decades. The first time he attended the Monaco Grand Prix, he bought the cheapest ticket available and watched from the road up to Le Rocher, eating food from street vans. “From the first time I came here, I loved it,” he recalls. Twenty-five years later, that dream, once too big to seem real, became his daily reality.

Smith draws a distinction between motivation and inspiration. “Motivation is an external force encouraging you to do something you do not really want to do. Think, for example, of a personal trainer for someone wanting to lose weight who does not like the gym. Inspiration is where you see someone and think, ‘I can do that too.’ Inspiration comes from within, it is ignited by a spark and becomes self-sustaining.” If his life means anything, he says, it’s to show people that anyone can build wealth if they approach it with discipline, patience, and the right systems.

At fourteen, Smith spent 15 months in the hospital battling severe illness and was even given his last rites as he was expected to die. Surviving that ordeal fundamentally rewired his perspective on time and mortality. It taught him that time is the only truly finite resource we have. This realization is what drives his wealth-building philosophy today: money is simply oxygen. Once you have enough of it to breathe comfortably, you can stop trading your life for a paycheck and start deciding how you actually want to spend your remaining time.

Today, Paul is an international business owner focused on the bigger picture of wealth protection and legacy. Through Touchstone Education, he provides the blueprint that allowed him to reclaim his time. However, he is always the first to enforce a critical reality check: his results are absolutely not typical, and there is no chance of replicating them without the right education, support, and guidance.