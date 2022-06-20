Northern-Bits.com Review: Here Is Everything Beginners Should Know About Northern-Bits.com

If you’re looking to get started in online trading, Northern-Bits.com is a great brokerage firm to consider.

In this Northern-Bits review, I’ll give you an overview of the company and my personal experience with its services. It is a leading online broker that offers a wide range of services for both beginner and experienced traders. They have a user-friendly platform that is perfect for those just getting started, and they offer competitive fees and commissions.

I’ve been using Northern-bits for a few months now, and I’ve been very happy with their service. They offer great customer support and are always available to answer any questions I have.

So what are the things someone who is just entering the online trading space should know about this broker? Is Northern-Bits a suitable platform for beginners in the first place?

Well, in this Northern-Bits review, I aim to portray my experience trading with this broker on this platform. I’ll share my experience, favorite, and least favorite features of the company, which will help you decide whether it’s worth giving a shot or not.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it.

How Did I Get to Know About Northern-Bits?

It was about eight months ago when I was first introduced to Northern-Bits.com. At the time, I was looking for a reliable trading platform that would allow me to trade with confidence.

I had done my research and was impressed with what I had read about the company. However, I was still a bit hesitant to make the jump. I went onto Youtube to find Northern-Bits review videos, but didn’t find much since it is a relatively new platform.

Eventually, I decided to go in.

Thankfully, I decided to take the plunge and have been happy with my decision ever since. The platform is user-friendly and the customer service is top-notch.

What Was My Perception of Northern-Bits Website and Its Platform The First Time I Visited It?

The first time I visited the Northern-Bits website, I was immediately impressed by its clean and modern design. The platform is very user-friendly, and I liked that it was easy to navigate.

One of the things that stood out to me the most was the company’s commitment to education. They have a dedicated section on their website that is packed with resources for both beginners and experienced traders.

From articles and tutorials to webinars and courses, Northern-Bits offers a wealth of information that can help users get started with trading or take their skills to the next level.

I was also impressed by the company’s safety features, which deserve to be mentioned in this Northern-Bits review. They use state-of-the-art security protocols to protect user data, and they offer insurance in case of account loss.

Overall, I liked the website and platform, in general, a lot. After making sure I was satisfied and researching the company, I decided to give it a go and create my account on it.

What Is The Registration Process Like on Northern-Bits?

The registration process on Northern-Bits is very simple and straightforward, which I love. Sometimes companies make you fill out boring and unnecessarily long forms, which is such a tedious process.

With Northern-Bits, you simply input your name, email address, and mandatory personal information, and you’re good to go!

You will also be asked to create a strong password and to agree to the terms and conditions. Once you have completed these steps, you will be able to access your account and start trading.

What Are The Different Types of Accounts That Northern-Bits Offers?

Northern-Bits offers five different types of accounts: Basic, Advanced, Superior, Premium, and First-class.

The Basic account is best suited for those who are just getting started with online trading. It has low fees and a minimum deposit of $250.

The Advanced account is best suited for those who have some experience with online trading. It has a minimum deposit of $10,000 and comes with a few more features than the Basic account.

The Superior account is best suited for experienced traders. It has a minimum deposit of $50,000 and comes with even more features and perks than the Advanced account.

The Premium account is best suited for professional traders. It has a minimum deposit of $100,000 and comes with a number of exclusive benefits and features.

Finally, the First-class account is best suited for those who want the absolute best that Northern-Bits has to offer. It has a minimum deposit of $250,000 and comes with a number of VIP benefits and features.

What Are My Favorite Features of Northern-Bits?

There are a lot of things that I would like to talk about in this Northern-Bits review about Northern-Bits. However, I will stick to talking about my absolute features, that made me choose this platform.

So, some of my favorite features include:

The User-Friendly Platform

I love how user-friendly the Northern-Bits platform is. It is very easy to navigate, and even those who are new to online trading will be able to use it with ease. The platform offers a wide range of features that are designed to make online trading simpler and more efficient.

For example, the platform allows users to set up automatic trades, which can be executed without any input from the trader. This is extremely useful for those who want to make sure that they are getting the best possible price for their trade. In addition, the platform provides real-time market data, which is essential for making informed trading decisions.

Modern Trading Platform

Another thing that I like about Northern-Bits is that they have a modern trading platform. The platform is web-based, which means that it can be accessed from any device with an internet connection.

In addition, the platform is designed to be responsive, so it can be used on both desktop and mobile devices. This is extremely convenient for those who want to be able to trade on the go.

Top-notch Security Measures

I also appreciate that Northern-Bits is a safe and secure platform. They use state-of-the-art security protocols to protect user data. It provides peace of mind for those who are worried about their personal information being compromised.

The Commitment to Education

I really appreciate that Northern-Bits is committed to providing educational resources for its users. The company offers a wide range of tutorials, webinars, and other materials that can help users learn more about online trading. This is extremely beneficial for those who are new to the world of online trading.

The Different Types of Accounts Offered

As an intermediate-level trader, I appreciate that Northern-Bits offers a variety of account types to choose from. This allows me to find the account that best suits my needs. For example, I have an Advanced account, which gives me access to more features and tools than a Basic account would.

It is ideal for me because it allows me to take advantage of all the resources available to me. However, I know that those who are new to online trading may prefer a Basic account so that they can get acclimated to the process before upgrading.

Ultimately, it’s great that Northern-Bits offers such a variety of account types because it ensures that there’s something for everyone.

The Competitive Fees & Flexible Leverage

I really like that Northern-Bits has competitive fees and flexible leverage. The fees are very reasonable, especially when compared to other online brokers. In addition, the leverage is very flexible, which allows me to trade with more capital than I would be able to without it. This is extremely beneficial for those who want to maximize their profits.

Proficient and Experienced Team Behind The Company

All of these features are made possible by the proficient and experienced team behind the company. The team consists of financial experts, developers, customer support representatives, and more. They are all highly skilled and dedicated to providing an excellent experience for Northern-Bits users.

Responsive and Helpful Customer Service Representatives

Last but not least, I want to mention responsive customer support in this Northern-Bits review. They are always quick to respond to my questions and concerns. In addition, they are more than happy to help you troubleshoot any issues that you may be having. This is extremely beneficial for those who need a little extra help when using the Northern-Bits platform.

Comprehensive FAQ Section

For those who prefer to find answers on their own, Northern-Bits also has a comprehensive FAQ section. The FAQ section is packed with information that can help you learn more about online trading. It is also frequently updated so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest changes and updates.

Wrap Up

In conclusion, Norther-Bits is a decent brokerage firm for beginners. They offer a variety of account types, competitive fees, and helpful customer service. However, there are also some risks involved in online trading that beginners should know, which you prevent happening by constantly educating yourself and learning from experts.

Overall, I believe that Northern-Bits is a good choice for those who are new to online trading.

Disclaimer: This review is written from my own experience and my self-knowledge only, and this is not a recommendation.