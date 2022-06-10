Non-Lucrative Visas: All the Procedures You Need to Know

If you would like to visit Spain for a longer time period than just a week-long holiday, obtaining a non-lucrative visa may be a great option for you. Imagine being able to explore the vibrant Spanish culture, enjoy the mouth-watering local cuisine and walk along the lush sandy beaches everyday for a year straight, or even longer.. Sounds like a dream, right? It is definitely dreamy but it’s completely possible. If that’s your goal, Lexidy can help you obtain a non-lucrative visa and turn that dream into reality. Here’s what you need to know.

What is a non-lucrative visa?

A non-lucrative visa is aimed at non-EU citizens who would like to live in Spain long-term without working. The key aspect of this visa is having enough financial wealth to be able to support yourself and any immediate family members (such as a spouse or a child) coming with you for the duration of your stay. The non-lucrative visa will allow you to stay in Spain for 1 year, however, after that you will have the possibility to extend for another 2-year period. Not only will you be allowed to freely reside in Spain long-term but also travel through the EU’s Schengen area visa-free, which is a great bonus.

The requirements to obtain a non-lucrative visa

There are certain requirements you must meet to be able to obtain a non-lucrative visa. All of these will have to be met and the necessary documents collected for your application. This includes the following:

Proof of finances – You will be asked to prove that you receive a fixed monthly amount of permanent source of income. This cannot be work-related as the non-lucrative visa is not a work permit and does not allow you to be working during your stay. It can be a pension or a trust fund.



You will need to provide 6 months of previous bank statements to prove your income and it has to be a minimum monthly income of €2,200 plus additional €550 a month for any family members travelling with you.



Private health insurance – You must obtain sufficient coverage insurance from a private healthcare provider in Spain. Keep in mind that some providers in Spain do not take residents in their first year, so you will have to find one that does. Additionally, you will be asked to provide a medical certificate from the healthcare services in your home country.



Clean criminal record – A verified document from your local police department must state that you have a clean criminal record. This must be also translated to Spanish using an official and verified translator.



A national visa form and a passport – You will be given a national visa form to fill out with all relevant information about you and the family members coming with you. The form will likely ask about your intentions in Spain, the area you plan to reside in, your temporary home address and other information. A passport must also be provided with a minimum of 2 empty spaces for the visa to be added to.

The application process

Once you have prepared all the necessary documents, you will simply have to apply for the non-lucrative visa at your local Spanish embassy or consulate. This has to be done at your home country and you will be asked to pay a fee. The amount of the fee may differ from country to country so make sure you find out about it directly from your local consulate.

If you have not visited any of the countries in the EU in the past 5 years, you will also be required to attend an interview as a part of your application procedures. During this interview, all of your documentation will be reviewed and other information will be obtained from you, including facial images and fingerprint scans.

Once you have finished your application, it can take up to 90 days to receive your non-lucrative visa – that is, if you have succeeded in obtaining it. It is important that you prepare well for your application and acquire all the correct documents, otherwise this process may get even longer with extra information required from you. That’s precisely why most people choose to use an immigration lawyer to help them with the application process.

What happens after?

If you have succeeded in your application and received the non-lucrative visa, you are now allowed to move into Spain. The very last thing you are required to do is register at the local Spanish Town Hall and apply for a TIE card, also known as the Foreigner ID Card. You must do this within the first 90 days of your arrival to the country.

This stage is essentially needed for you to register your new area address and other personal information with the authorities so they are able to identify you. The TIE card is the proof of your residency there and can be used for identification purposes. This is also when you officially start counting your time living in Spain – after 10 years of residency in the country, you will be allowed to apply for Spanish citizenship if you wish.