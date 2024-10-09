The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has ruled that Starbucks’ former interim CEO, Howard Schultz, violated federal labor law in 2022. During a company event in Long Beach, California, Schultz told barista Madison Hall, who raised concerns about unionization, that “if you’re not happy at Starbucks, you can go work for another company.” The NLRB deemed this statement an unlawful, coercive threat.

This decision highlights the tense relationship Starbucks has had with organized labor as more employees unionize. Schultz, who stepped down as CEO in March 2023, remains connected to the company as “lifelong chairman emeritus.”

Starbucks disagrees with the ruling, stating its commitment to supporting employee rights. The NLRB ordered Starbucks to cease threatening employees and post notices of worker rights in its Long Beach stores. The company has faced multiple legal battles over its union-busting tactics, including a recent Supreme Court case.

