Sheets of thin metal are often used for various purposes. You might see this metal being used in certain ways at automotive shops or other types of businesses. If you don’t know much about it, you might be wondering how else the metal gets used in modern times. Continue reading to learn about nine common uses for sheet metal.

1. Vehicle Bodies

It’s very common for this type of metal to be used for vehicles. The metal is needed when making car bodies, and it wouldn’t be practical to make cars without it. For this reason, the automotive industry is one of the biggest users of thin sheets of metal. You might see this metal being used in car repair shops sometimes when certain types of repairs need to be made to the bodies of cars as well.

2. Airplanes

Much like the automobile industry, the aerospace industry is known to utilize sheet metal. The metal is used to make different airplane parts. In particular, you’ll see the metal being used for wings and airplane fuselages. Since planes are an important part of society, it’s easy to see why this type of metal is so valuable.

3. Appliances

Many types of appliances use this metal as well. Washing machines, dryers, and even stoves will use this metal on the sides. You likely have several appliances in your home right now that use this type of metal. It’s the most practical metal type that makes it possible to produce these appliances in large quantities.

4. Welding

Welding is another area where sheet steel or other types of metal will come in handy. Thin sheets of metal will often be used to weld different things. Workers might need to weld the metal sheets to larger objects for structural purposes. Sometimes small bits of the metal will be required, but large welding jobs might require big sheets.

5. Roofing

It’s not unusual for roofing jobs to use metal sheets either. Thin sheets of metal will sometimes be used as roofing for certain structures. Metal roofs will use some type of sheet metal design, in many cases. It makes sense for many homes, garages, and other structures to have these types of roofs, but that doesn’t mean that it’s the most common roofing type.

6. Sheds

Sheds are important because you need a place to store your tools. Some sheds are made out of wood and others are made of plastic. It’s not too unusual for sheds to be made out of metal either. Sheet steel or other types of metal can be used to make good outdoor storage sheds.

7. Tin Cans

Tin cans are used for lots of purposes, and you almost surely have some in your home right now. These tin cans might use metal sheets during production. This thin type of metal is perfect for making cans that hold food. Not all canned products use the same type of metal, but there are still tin cans being made that use this metal process.

8. Holding Architectural Components Together

You’ll also find that this metal is used for architectural purposes all the time. It’s normal for sheet metal to be used to hold architectural components together. It winds up being an integral part of various structures. So the usefulness of this metal type is never in question.

Construction is the most common use for this type of metal. Since it can be used in so many ways, it’s going to be incredibly useful in various projects. It helps that producing this type of metal doesn’t cost a lot of money. So it’s a material that’s easy to use that fits the budget of many construction projects.

9. Plate Armour

This might sound a bit strange, but this type of metal has historically been used to make plate armour. Plate armour was worn by knights for practical purposes and by nobles for decorative purposes. While this type of armour isn’t regularly used today, it’s still made by enthusiasts for various purposes. It might be used to create historically accurate pieces or for costumes to be used in movies.

Now you know about the various uses of this metal. It should allow you to appreciate it that much more. It’s a very versatile type of metal that is used in so many industries. You might have many things in your home that use this type of metal right now, and you might not have known about it until you read the information above.