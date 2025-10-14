Monaco reported the highest search volume for motorsport-related terms, averaging 1,148 searches per 100,000 residents.

The Isle of Man (second) and Denmark (third) recorded average search volumes of 285 and 264 per 100,000 residents, respectively.

Ukraine reported an average search volume of just 1 per 100,000 residents, the lowest among all European countries.

The study reveals that Monaco holds the highest level of interest in motorsport events across Europe.

A new study conducted by iGaming specialist Martynas Norvilas analysed monthly Google search volumes for 18 terms related to motorsport, including “F1 Silverstone 2025,” “Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025,” “Le Mans 2025,” “Monaco GP 2025,” “Monza GP live,” “Nürburgring 24h live,” and “Spa race tickets” across European countries. The search volumes were then compared against 2025 population figures to identify which nations most actively seek motorsport event information.

Monaco ranks first with an average of 1,148 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, a 1,234% higher search interest than the European average of 86 searches per 100,000 residents. Monaco, home to 38,341 residents, recorded 440 average monthly searches for motorsport-related terms. Popular keywords include “Monaco GP 2025,” “Monaco GP tickets,” and “Le Mans 2025.”

The Isle of Man ranks second, with an average of 285 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, a 231% increase above the European average of 86 searches per 100,000 residents. With a population of 84,118, the Isle of Man recorded 240 average monthly searches, including phrases like “Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025,” “Goodwood tickets,” and “Monaco GP 2025.”

Denmark ranks third, with an average of 264 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, 207% more than the European average of 86 searches per 100,000 residents. The country of 6,002,507 residents reported 15,830 average monthly searches for keywords such as “Le Mans 2025,” “F1 Silverstone 2025,” and “Monaco GP tickets.”

Looking at the study, Martynas Norvilas commented:

“Monaco, Isle of Man, and Denmark are setting the pace in motorsport interest, with search activity that far outstrips the European average.

“This shows how motorsport culture thrives in iconic racing hubs like Monaco and smaller regions like the Isle of Man, where passion for motorsport runs deep. For event organisers and ticket sellers, this highlights where demand is heating up fastest, and where fans are already gearing up for 2025.”

Gibraltar ranks fourth, with an average of 249 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, a 189% higher search interest than the European average of 86 searches per 100,000 residents. Gibraltar, home to 40,126 residents, recorded 100 average monthly searches for motorsport-related terms. Popular keywords include “Monaco GP 2025,” “Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025,” and “Silverstone GP tickets.”

Liechtenstein ranks fifth, with an average of 224 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, a 160% increase above the European average of 86 searches per 100,000 residents. The country of 40,128 residents reported 90 average monthly searches, with top searches including “Le Mans tickets 2025,” “Monaco GP tickets,” and “Silverstone schedule.”

San Marino ranks sixth with an average of 209 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, followed by the United Kingdom (7th) at 160, the Faroe Islands (8th) at 143, Andorra (9th) at 96, and Luxembourg (10th) at 85.

Table for Extended Results:

Top 10 European Countries Most Interested in Motorsport Events European Countries Searches per 100,000 Residents Rank Monaco 1148 1 Isle of Man 285 2 Denmark 264 3 Gibraltar 249 4 Liechtenstein 224 5 San Marino 209 6 United Kingdom 160 7 Faroe Islands 143 8 Andorra 96 9 Luxembourg 85 10

The study was conducted by Martynas Norvilas, an iGaming specialist and sports journalist with over 20 years of experience as a professional player and industry expert.