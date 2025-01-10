The Dutch government announced Thursday that it is in discussions with U.S. chipmakers Nvidia and AMD to supply hardware and expertise for a potential artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer facility.

The proposed facility aims to boost research and development and align with broader European Union initiatives to strengthen the digital economy. Last year, the Netherlands allocated €204.5 million ($210 million) for AI investments, with plans to leverage additional EU subsidies.

Economy Minister Dirk Beljaarts, following a meeting with Nvidia in Silicon Valley, expressed optimism about the project’s prospects. “Competition is fierce; the whole world is after this technology,” he said. “This deal brings building a Dutch AI facility a lot closer.”

Further details on the timeline or scope of the project were not disclosed.

