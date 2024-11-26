Nvidia (NVDA.O) on Monday introduced *Fugatto*, an advanced artificial intelligence model capable of generating music, sound effects, and even modifying voices. Designed for use in music, film, and video game production, the model can create unique audio, such as a trumpet mimicking a dog’s bark, or transform piano melodies into human-sounding vocals.

While showcasing the potential of generative AI in creative industries, Nvidia is exercising caution. “We need to be careful,” said Bryan Catanzaro, Nvidia’s vice president of applied deep learning research, highlighting risks of misuse like misinformation or copyright violations. Nvidia has no immediate plans to release the technology publicly, as it navigates ethical concerns and debates over responsible use.

The announcement aligns Nvidia with companies like Meta Platforms and startups like Runway, which are exploring generative AI for audio and video. However, the technology’s adoption faces scrutiny amid rising tensions between tech firms and Hollywood, following controversies like Scarlett Johansson’s accusation against OpenAI for imitating her voice.

Trained on open-source data, *Fugatto* represents Nvidia’s continued innovation in AI while raising questions about its future role and regulation in creative fields.

