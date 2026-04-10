KTC BV, a food ingredient trading company with a focus on adaptable sourcing, acknowledges that volatility in ingredient markets has become an increasingly defining feature of food manufacturing, influencing procurement decisions, production planning, and long-term partnerships. Within this environment, the company offers a perspective shaped by experience across both premium and repurposed product streams.

A closer look at the current landscape reveals how interconnected forces influence supply stability. According to a report on the State of Food Security in the EU, high and fluctuating input costs, alongside extreme weather patterns, have been perceived as some of the most relevant risks to food supply. This evolving dynamic is further influenced by market concentration in certain inputs, where reliance on a limited number of suppliers introduces additional sensitivity into procurement strategies. “In this kind of environment, manufacturers often work to balance consistency expectations with the realities of a shifting supply landscape,” Gasper Marusa, founder of KTC BV, says.

These developments also align with broader regulatory and sustainability priorities. Directive (EU) 2025/1892 introduces binding targets aimed at reducing food waste across the supply chain, including a 10% reduction in processing and manufacturing by 2030. Marusa states, “Setting these goals shows a real dedication to using resources more effectively, and it invites us to reconsider how we value ingredients at every stage. Even materials that don’t fit a particular project can often be useful elsewhere, as long as we have the right expertise and connections to find those new opportunities.”

KTC BV’s approach emerges within this context as a response to both operational and environmental considerations. With a portfolio spanning nuts, seeds, dried fruits, grains, and pulses, the company works across a full spectrum of quality levels, from first-grade retail-ready products to goods that require repurposing. This flexibility allows manufacturers to explore sourcing strategies that align more closely with their immediate production needs while remaining attentive to cost and availability dynamics. By viewing these market fluctuations as opportunities for resource optimization rather than just logistical hurdles, the company creates a framework for managing supply chain leftovers.

This philosophy is put into practice when manufacturers encounter surplus inventory or materials with changing specifications. Production cycles, contractual adjustments, or unforeseen demand shifts can result in excess stock that no longer aligns with initial plans. KTC BV notes that in many cases, these ingredients remain viable yet require an alternative pathway to re-enter the market. The company engages with these scenarios by identifying suitable applications, facilitating reprocessing where appropriate, or connecting products with buyers whose requirements align with the available specifications.

Such practices seem to resonate with broader trends in food waste management. The European food waste management market is projected to grow significantly between 2024 and 2031, reflecting increased attention toward solutions that extend the usability of food resources. Alongside established methods such as composting and the usage of food waste for biogas production, there is a growing interest in approaches that preserve the value of ingredients within the food system itself. KTC BV suggests that in this context, repurposing and redistribution can be seen as complementary strategies that contribute to resource efficiency.

Marusa notes that operationally, this requires a nuanced understanding of both product characteristics and regulatory frameworks. “Food safety standards vary across regions, and aligning products with appropriate markets calls for careful navigation of these differences,” he emphasizes. Drawing on international experience, including time spent working across diverse regulatory environments, he emphasizes the importance of informed decision-making. “Compliance is also about understanding where a product can responsibly and effectively be utilized,” he explains. This perspective supports a more fluid movement of goods within the global supply chain, while maintaining adherence to relevant guidelines.

Ultimately, as the landscape shifts, KTC BV stresses that the ability to interpret market signals and translate them into practical solutions remains a valuable capability. It recognizes that ingredient sourcing, once viewed primarily through the lens of availability and price, is increasingly shaped by considerations of resilience, adaptability, and resource efficiency. Within this shifting framework, approaches that embrace a wider spectrum of possibilities may offer manufacturers additional pathways to maintain continuity in their operations.

Marusa remarks, “Progress in this industry often comes from seeing value where it may not be immediately visible. If that perspective becomes part of everyday decision-making, it can open new directions for both efficiency and sustainability.”

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