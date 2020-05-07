Most Effective Marketing Strategies To Attract and Retain Customers

As a company owner, you are, by no doubt, very aware that your client base is the lifeblood of your overall business. Getting a new customer is undoubtedly very exciting, and a regular flow of new customers allows you to expand your business and fulfill your company vision. However, retaining existing customers is equally important and not to mention, a less expensive way to improve your business. So, the more people hear about or come back for your products or services, the higher the odds your profit will increase. With that in mind, let us take a look at the most effective marketing strategies your business can employ to achieve a strong client base and growth.

Build an attractive and functional webpage

Most people use the internet nowadays when they want to find a product or service. So, owning a website is no longer a question. It is necessary. However, not all websites are created equal. An original web site with functional design gets the attention of your customers. Furthermore, exciting and refreshing content motivates and engages customers. However, to maintain customers’ interest, it is also crucial that your website works well so that each person leaves your site having a pleasant experience. If your page is interesting for your audience and meets their needs, then they will want to come back to explore it more. Most importantly, they will want to do business with your company.

Provide excellent customer service

Since your customers are the key to your success, it is vital to provide them with exceptional customer service. To implement good customer service, you need to know what you are selling, inside and out. Communicate regularly with them through social media, blogs, or e-news. Be aware of the most frequent questions customers ask and learn how to verbalize the answers that will leave them satisfied. Always be polite and responsive. Make sure you listen to their requests and handling them courteously and respectfully. Keep in mind that it is vital to respond quickly to all inquiries, even if it is only to say you are looking into the issue and will be back in touch. Importantly, ask customers what they think of your business, products, and services. Make sure you introduce customer ratings on your webpage. Measure the readiness of your customers to recommend your company products or services to other people by using the NPS Survey. This customer rating system can be used to understand what the customers’ overall satisfaction with the company’s product or service is, as well as their loyalty to your brand. Use the feedback you receive from customers to make it useful in your customer service process. Take time to regularly review feedback, identify areas for improvement, and make specific changes in your business.

Provide exceptional customer service, and you will get loyal customers for life who are willing to refer your business to friends, family, and colleagues.

Nurture your loyal customers

Customer retention is not only cost-effective but also a great branding practice. Your loyal customers are, in a way, your brand ambassadors. For this reason, you need to nurture your relationship with them continuously. Encourage their loyalty by introducing a customer loyalty program. Rewarding your loyal customers with benefits like free merchandise, rewards, coupons, or insider offers like early access to new products, can keep them coming back. Going the extra mile and providing benefits that exceed initial expectations will lead not only to happy customers but ideally to ones that become your brand promoters (for free).

Never forget Email marketing

Many business owners have a false idea that email is no longer a good marketing strategy. Believe us that is far from the truth. Naturally, you want to stand out from the competitors, so one way to do it is by offering more than products or services advertising in your emails. That said, we’ve chosen three effective email practices that will bring your business the desired results.

Use email newsletters to inform your audience of the latest news, tips, or updates about your product or company, but also to offer them new and engaging content. That can include monthly business recaps, e-books, deals and discounts, images, product videos how-to, quotes, recent studies, and findings related to your business, etc. Email newsletters are so diverse and can come in many different forms- product promoters, weekly digests of content, quarterly organization updates, or all in one. Importantly, they have the goal of keeping subscribers connected, engaged, and informed about what is new with your business, but also to drive sales.

Thank you email messages are another great way to use email marketing. Not only do they show good manners, but they are an excellent way to build a healthier long-term customer relationship. By using them, you are showing gratitude and appreciation to your customers. Rember, a thank-you email is user-action based, meaning it is triggered by specific user action. Typical examples of thank you messages include thank you for your payment, thank you for purchase, thank you for registering, thanks for your review, etc.

Attract New Lead

The best business practice for entrepreneurs to grow their email list is by using cold emails. Cold email is the practice of contacting someone (via e-mail) who is unaware of your business. Through this way of communication, you are usually offering your services or product, asking them to take a particular action, or inviting them for coffee or a phone call. Many entrepreneurs are reluctant to use it (due to its bad reputation), but keep in mind that when done effectively, it is the best way to generate leads, build links, promote content, help you build your network, and make sales.

Make the most of social media

Social networks are helpful in both landing new customers and maintaining customer contact after the initial sale. They offer excellent opportunities to engage your customers and build trust by showing the personal side of your business. Keep an eye on your customers’ opinions, interests, and motives. Make efforts to change negative thoughts other followers may have by providing excellent customer service. Bear in mind that nowadays, customers have turned to social media platforms to ask questions, register complaints, and resolve product issues. Take advantage of this aspect and show that your brand is listening and cares about what they have to say.

Establish strong partnerships

Teaming up with businesses that offer complementary services allows you to take advantage of alliances. That is a very effective way of building a larger client base and growing your business. Furthermore, focus your attention on building human relationships. That is an excellent way to create and secure a client base. The stronger your relationships are, the more likely your contacts and customers will be to tell their friends about you and come back for more.