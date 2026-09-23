MIT has been named the top university in the U.S. News 2026-27 rankings of the nation’s best universities. The university also continues to lead undergraduate engineering programs at doctoral institutions, while its computer science and economics programs ranked No. 1 nationally. Its undergraduate business program placed second.

MIT ranked highly across several other categories, including No. 1 for undergraduate research and creative projects, No. 2 among the most innovative schools, and No. 3 for best value. It also topped five engineering specialties: aerospace, chemical, electrical and communication, materials, and mechanical engineering, while placing second in computer engineering.

The university also performed strongly in computer science and economics. MIT ranked first in specialties including computer systems, theory, development economics, econometrics, industrial organization, and microeconomics. At the MIT Sloan School of Management, undergraduate programs led in analytics, production and operations management, and quantitative analysis, with entrepreneurship ranking second.

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