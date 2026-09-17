The QS Global MBA Rankings 2027 put MIT Sloan at the top, followed by Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business and Penn Wharton. U.S. schools take 11 of the global top 20, while Cambridge Judge becomes Europe’s highest-ranked programme. The rankings cover 424 MBA programmes worldwide.

The results also show different regional strengths. The U.S. leads on employability, with MIT Sloan scoring 98.6, while Europe performs strongly on return on investment, taking nine of the top 10 spots. HEC Paris is also among the leading European schools, reflecting the region’s strong performance on career value.

The QS Business Master’s Rankings 2027 show Europe’s strength in Management and Marketing, while the U.S. leads much of Business Analytics, with MIT Sloan ranked first. HEC Paris stands out in Marketing, where it ranks among the leading programmes and scores highly for return on investment and alumni outcomes. Finance remains the largest category, with 286 programmes ranked globally.

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