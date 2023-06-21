Keller and Heckman Continues Expansion of its Brussels Office with Addition of Former EFTA Surveillance Authority Food and Veterinary Unit Senior Legal Officer Craig Simpson

Brussels, Belgium— International law firm Keller and Heckman LLP expands its suite of offerings to clients operating or doing business in Europe with the strategic addition of Craig Simpson as Partner in its Brussels office. Craig joins the firm following six years as Senior Legal Officer in the Food and Veterinary Unit of the European Free Trade Association (‘EFTA’) Surveillance Authority (‘ESA’) where he was responsible for pursuing infringement proceedings against EEA EFTA State laws or administrative practices constituting illegal trade barriers and advising on food, feed and veterinary regulatory compliance issues under the EEA Agreement. Before joining ESA, Craig practiced as Of Counsel in the life sciences group of an international law firm for thirteen years advising and representing multinational companies and European trade associations on EU life science regulatory compliance and associated commercial, contract and competition law issues.

Craig has particular experience in food and feed regulation, having advised in that area for over twenty years in both private practice and the public sector. He also has significant experience advising clients on market access and regulatory compliance matters concerning chemicals (REACH, Restriction of Hazardous Substances (‘RoHS’), Persistent Organic Pollutants (‘POPs’), Classification, Labelling and Packaging (‘CLP’)), medical devices, biocidal products and CE marking, and on specific consumer protection and product safety requirements.

“Craig’s professional career to date, with its particular focus on food and feed regulatory compliance in both the public and private sectors, will enhance the team’s ability to help clients find solutions to their most complex business issues, including European market entry, product launches, and sustainability and innovation initiatives,” said Rachida Semail, lead partner of the firm’s Brussels office. “His arrival reflects the firm’s commitment to supporting clients conducting business in Europe and internationally and signifies its continued growth since the opening of the EU office more than 30 years ago.”

“I am excited to be joining Keller and Heckman’s well-regarded team of professionals, which includes attorneys and scientists working side-by-side to assist clients in navigating complex life science regulatory compliance issues. My professional experience to date in Keller and Heckman’s key practice areas means that I am well placed to offer strategic guidance to clients operating in the relevant industries,” said Craig Simpson.

Craig’s arrival in the firm’s Brussels office follows a series of recent hires and promotions bolstering Keller and Heckman’s legal talent. Ales Bartl, resident in the firm’s Brussels office and part of the Chemical Control and Environmental practice groups, was promoted to Partner earlier this year. In the United States, Partner Sophie Castillo joined the Proposition 65 and Litigation practices in the San Francisco office. Partner David Joy joined the Food and Drug practice and Partner Katie Bond, along with Associate Samuel Butler, joined the Advertising and Promotion practice, all resident in the firm’s Washington, DC office.

Craig received a LL.B. from University College London, a Legal Practice Diploma from The College of Law, London, and M.A. from College of Europe, Bruges.

