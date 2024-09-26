There are multiple major categories of slot games, one of the most prevalent being the jackpot. However, this class of slots can be divided even further into two minor categories. Keep reading for more insight into these slots and how to play and bet on them.

Understanding Different Types of Jackpot Slots

For this review, we will analyze two subcategories of jackpot slots. Understand what these subtypes stand for and how they work — this way, you will prepare yourself for the journey ahead.

1. Fixed Jackpots

These games aren’t much different from your traditional slots. However, there is a benefit attached to them. Fixed jackpots allow a lucky player to win a considerable amount that does not change. Also, you will know beforehand how big you can win. For example, if a slot game mentions it gives $1 million in fixed winnings, you can consider it a fixed slot.

Examples:

Coins of Ra Hold & Win

Bigger Cash Win

Golden Dragon Inferno

2. Progressive Jackpots

These games are the real deal. They do have different payout mechanics compared to the fixed jackpots. The progressives do not have stagnant prizes. In fact, with every wager, the ‘big amount’ will only keep increasing. But how?

These progressives can be highly volatile, meaning they pay out big, but players only hit the win occasionally. So, a percentage of every bet you lose on these slots will go into the jackpot purse. So, the ‘big amount’ will keep increasing until a lucky player finally gets the prize.

Examples:

Buffalo Wheel

Epic Crown 5

Mega Moolah

How Jackpot Slots Work: Mechanics & RNG

These games follow the same basis as the traditional slot machines, relying on the results of random number generators (RNG) (so, yes, no worries about their fairness). However, there are significant differences along the road leading to payout.

Fixed jackpot slots follow the same principle as any other game with a maximum win amount. Players have to keep playing until they hit the big win. So, your chances of winning are down to sheer luck.

However, progressives move pretty differently. Yes, as we said, the prize amount keeps increasing with every bet. However, if a player luckily hits the big win, the amount will reset, but not zero. A fixed or predetermined amount always comes out of the casino’s pocket to fill the slot to a certain level when a player wins it. So, it is from that amount that the increase will begin yet again.

Progressives may often have different levels of jackpots. You may encounter slots with Mini, Maxi, and Mega jackpots. So, the mechanics here can get complicated.

Whatever type you choose, you must maintain control by setting and sticking to a budget. This way, you can manage your expectations with these highly volatile games.

Optimal Betting Strategies for Jackpot Slots

The betting strategies are much alike for both slot categories. The list below addresses common tricks that may improve your chances of winning fixed or progressive jackpots:

You must understand how paylines work. This term describes the zig-zag patterns symbols must form to produce winnings. You must also decide your bet amounts using the information on how many paylines the slot has. It is best to spread your bet across all existing paylines to even out your chances.

Before placing bets, ensure to set a budget. Progressive jackpots are best for high-rollers who love taking risks and placing large wagers. As a casual, you may run through your mini budget quicker when playing progressives.

Choose progressives with decent payout percentages. This factor determines how much of your winnings you will get from these slots over time. Also, be mindful of the hit frequency of the progressive jackpots on which you want to bet.

Leverage bonuses in placing bets. Free spins and bonus rounds can significantly improve your chances of getting a progressive win since you will have more chances to place new bets for free.

Lastly, do not chase losses. You need to know when you stop. Remember, these progressives rely on RNGs, so their results are random. Placing bets back to back will not increase your winning chances.

Tips for Choosing the Right Jackpot Slot Game

Getting your choice of jackpot right is essential for a pleasant playing experience. Consider properties such as

variance,

payout percentage,

and jackpot size.

We recommend fixed or progressive slots with low to medium volatility and a high RTP.

For instance, the famous Mega Moolah progressive slot has a base game outside its jackpot. It has a low volatility with a 46.36% hit frequency. However, its RTP is ridiculously low at 88.12%. You can always do better by researching and playing popular jackpot slots from top providers.

