From Helping Break World Records to Earning More Than 44,000 Positive Trustpilot Reviews, iVisa Is Proving It’s the Real Deal

The dream of seeing the world is one thing. Shattering a world record while doing it is another. In 2024, filmmaker and adventurer Michael Angelo Zervos set out to do both by becoming the fastest person in history to visit every one of the world’s 195 sovereign countries. The mission spanned six continents, pushed through unstable regions, and demanded grueling logistics at nearly every border.

It also required a partner capable of cutting through red tape with precision. With a 99 percent global approval rate, iVisa proved to be exactly that.

“Every border came with a story,” Zervos said. “I could not have done it without iVisa. They made the impossible possible.”

Zervos finished his journey in 499 days, shattering the Guinness World Record. Behind that milestone was a quiet partnership: iVisa, a digital travel document platform that handled 70 of the 80 visas and permits he needed.

It was an ultimate stress test for a company built on one promise: to make travel easy.

Today, iVisa’s story is defined by credibility, consistency, and scale. The company has helped more than a million travelers navigate complex entry requirements with confidence. What began as a simple idea to make travel easier has grown into a trusted platform with global reach. From record-breaking expeditions to everyday vacations, iVisa continues to prove that digital travel services can be both reliable and human.

The Founders Behind the Platform

The company was co-founded by David Perez and Sergio Merino, two entrepreneurs who saw how paperwork could frustrate even the most seasoned travelers.

Perez, who also serves as CEO and co-founder, has driven iVisa’s transformation from a startup into a global leader. Merino, a Harvard Business School graduate with a background in engineering and product design, marketing and sales.

Together, they have built iVisa into a team of more than 300 people working across 15 countries.

Their work has not gone unnoticed.

In 2025, iVisa ranked No. 880 on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, posting a three-year revenue growth of 526 percent. For Perez, that recognition was proof of what the team has been building for more than a decade.

“This reflects years of dedication, innovation, and a shared belief in making travel simpler for everyone,” he said. “To our customers and our incredible team, thank you for making this possible. We are just getting started.”

What iVisa Does

Founded in 2013, iVisa has evolved from a small startup into a global visa and travel document processing company. The company offers support for more than 140 different documents, ranging from simple arrival cards to complex embassy visas. Its platform is powered by what it calls the largest continuously maintained database of global visa requirements.

Every application is reviewed by a human before it is submitted, not just a machine. iVisa combines expert oversight with smart automation to ensure accuracy and speed. Travelers from more than 200 passport nationalities have used the service, supported by real-time customer support available in multiple languages. Applications can be started on any device, at any time, with the option to pause and resume when convenient.

For customers, that means fewer rejections and fewer trips ruined by paperwork mistakes.

“We want travelers to feel calm and reassured,” Perez said. “The stress of international travel is real. Our job is to remove the uncertainty so people can focus on their journeys.”

A glance at iVisa reviews shows why it has built trust.

On Trustpilot, the company holds a 4.4 out of 5 rating based on over 65,000 reviews. The comments are specific. One customer praised the “totally digital and super fast approval, less than 24 hours.” Another wrote, “I am not as tech savvy as younger people, but the process of obtaining the visa was made very simple.”

Others highlight the relief of having experts double-check applications. “Your patience and understanding was exceptional and got me a positive result,” wrote one reviewer. For travelers facing tight timelines, speed is everything. “I got my approval in less than 24 hours,” another said.

This level of feedback is important because visa issues are rarely minor. A rejection or delay can cancel flights, derail events, and result in thousands of dollars in costs. The reviews show that for many, iVisa is less about convenience and more about peace of mind.

Doing It Yourself vs. Using iVisa

Skeptics sometimes argue that travelers can apply for visas directly through government websites. Technically, that is true, but the process is rarely smooth. Sites can crash. Instructions are vague. Customer support is limited or nonexistent. A single mistake can lead to a rejected application with little recourse.

iVisa offers a clearer path. Applications are written in plain language, guided by experts who catch errors before they reach a consular desk. Support is available 24/7 in 14 languages. Payments are easy and flexible. Accepted methods include debit cards, credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, and prepaid cards.

The company’s data points to a 99 percent worldwide approval rate. That figure alone explains why 1.4 million travelers have used the service in the past decade.

The most substantial proof of concept remains Zervos’s record-setting trip. He needed 80 documents in less than two years, including some of the most complex embassy-issued visas. iVisa delivered 70 of them. When North Korea briefly reopened its borders in April 2025, the team worked to secure his entry during a rare two-week window, helping him clear one of the most challenging destinations on earth.

“This was the most intense, unpredictable, and beautiful journey of my life,” Zervos said afterward. “I could not have done it without iVisa.”

For the company, the partnership was validation. “Michael’s journey reflects our mission,” Merino said. “If we can handle the fastest trip across every country, we can certainly handle a family vacation or a business trip.”

The Human Side of Technology

Although iVisa is powered by data and automation, the company emphasizes the people behind the process. More than 300 employees across 15 countries work remotely, building and monitoring the systems that process applications.

Internal culture reflects the brand’s purpose: flexible, borderless, and globally minded.

That human oversight matters. Every application is reviewed, corrected if necessary, and aligned with real-time country requirements. The combination of advanced software and personal accountability creates a safety net that government portals rarely provide. Specialists track changes in immigration rules, flag unusual cases, and guide customers who may be applying for the first time.

For the traveler, the benefit is not just technical accuracy. It is the reassurance of knowing someone is watching out for errors before they become rejections. That layer of care turns what could be a cold transaction into a service that feels personal, reliable, and focused on protecting one of life’s most important investments: the ability to travel without barriers.

Final Verdict. So, Is iVisa a Scam?

The question reflects a natural suspicion of online services. Yet, the evidence points in the other direction. With over 12 years in business, a 99% approval rate, a strong Trustpilot score, and a track record of serving over a million travelers, iVisa has built credibility through performance, not promises.

Customers consistently describe experiences that are smoother, faster, and less stressful than going it alone. Many note that the reassurance of expert oversight is just as valuable as the speed of approvals. And when a Guinness World Record holder says the company made his trip possible, the verdict feels clear.

iVisa is not a scam.

It is a trusted service that fills a real gap for travelers who want to focus on their journeys instead of government forms. The platform combines technology and human care to minimize risk, save time, and provide peace of mind.

As one customer summed it up in a review, “The process was quick and easy to understand. I would absolutely use iVisa again.”

