Inverter for Home: Maintenance Tips for Taking Care Like a Professional

Inverter batteries are becoming more and more important in domestic households. Due to improper management of electric lines, and lack of adequate infrastructure, the electric distribution is already in a feeble state. Additionally, with the onset of monsoons and heavy rains, power cuts occur in almost all places in the country. In the extreme summer heat, it can be unbearable to stay without a fan for long. Also, normal night time activities are interrupted as well. As a result, having an inverter for home is becoming a necessity. Many people are choosing to buy the best inverters available to power their homes in times of power cuts. However, maintaining an inverter is very important. The better the maintenance, the longer the inverter will last and provide service to the users.

Tips for Maintaining an Inverter like a Professional

Given below are some useful tips which can help to keep an inverter for home in the best state for as long as possible.

1. Proper Inverter Installation

Primarily, the most important part that is related to maintaining an inverter for home is to install it in a proper place. By proper place, it should be well ventilated, cool, and have enough free space everywhere. The accumulated heat from the inverter should be able to easily disperse away without affecting the nearby things. An inverter should never be installed in damp or tight places, near heat or fire sources, and in direct sunlight. Maintaining a cool and well ventilated environment will keep the inverter functional for long.

2. Regularly Topping The Water

Usually, an inverter for home requires very low to zero maintenance when it comes to the battery. However, this little maintenance consists of topping up the inverter battery periodically to maintain the acid regulation inside the battery and keep it healthy. This topping up should only be done with distilled water. There are water level indicators available in the inverter. It is a good habit to check the water level every 45 days or so. Replenishing the water level timely will keep the inverter battery from drying out. Thus, it will provide a better performance for a longer time.

3. Discharging The Battery Periodically

If it so happens that the power cuts are not occurring, make sure to discharge the battery. An inverter for home will function better if its battery gets discharged at least once every month. Usually, power cuts occur many times in a month, where the battery gets automatically discharged. However, if power cuts are rare in the area, making sure that the battery gets discharged in a while is good for the inverter.

4. Cleaning The Battery Terminals and Inverter Surface

An inverter for home should always be kept clean. With time, dust and other particles accumulate in the inverter and battery terminals. The surface can be cleaned by any dry cloth to keep it dust free. As for the terminals, a solution of hot water and baking soda can be used to clean the terminals with toothbrush. Proper cleaning of the terminals and the surface will keep the inverter rust and corrosion free.

Thus, we can see that these are some of the best ways to professionally maintain an inverter for home. Keeping the inverter battery and the system is very important. Since the main component of any inverter is its battery, extra care should be taken to maintain the batteries. The batteries contain acids inside, which help in converting the electrical energy to chemical energy under normal circumstances. When power cuts occur, this stored DC power gets reverted back to AC power, and is provided to the house. Maintaining the acid regulations by topping up with water is very important to keep the battery healthy. Similarly, installing the inverter in a cool and well ventilated place helps to extend the battery’s lifespan. Also, an inverter for home should be properly cleaned to keep it corrosion free and dust free to make it last longer.