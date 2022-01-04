Introducing One-Stop-Shop Home Service Provider Utility Warehouse

Running a home isn’t easy in today’s world. Taking care of several home services can be daunting, especially for those who’ve just moved house and are starting from scratch. Signing up for home services usually means getting in touch with lots of different providers, which can be time-consuming and costly — and it’s often difficult to know which services you need.

This is where Utility Warehouse (UW) comes in. As the UK’s only genuine multiservice provider, UW helps customers save time and money amidst the cost-of-living crisis by combining home services in great value bundles.

Why Utility Warehouse?

UW’s mission is simple: Make customers’ lives easier by helping them save time and money on their home services. The multi-award-winning company offers energy, mobile, broadband, boiler care, and home insurance services for customers across the UK. These customers can bundle as many services as they like into single monthly bills. The more services they take, the more they save. And, if they have any queries, they only ever need to contact one customer service team.

Energy

Despite the energy crisis, UW offers some of the most competitive energy tariffs on the market. The FTSE 250 company also operates several green initiatives, providing 100% renewable energy for customers who sign up to all our home services and planting a tree for every new customer who takes all services. Plus, customers can upgrade to a smart meter for free, and UW provides new customers who opt for a smart meter with a £50 discount off their energy bill. With a smart meter, customers can track their energy usage and control this accordingly. What’s more, smart meters automatically send readings to UW, so customers don’t have to submit these readings manually.

Andrew Lindsay, UW’s CEO, explains the company’s long-term peace-of-mind tariff has brought UW much closer to its medium-term target of supplying one million customers.

Mobile tariffs

With so much choice out there, picking a mobile phone tariff can be difficult. UW makes life easier by offering two cost-saving mobile tariffs, each designed to meet customers’ needs. Customers can choose between:

The Unlimited SIM . Unlimited messages, calls, and data for £18 a month. Customers who opt for this tariff can take an additional three Unlimited SIMs for household members at £12 a month each. UW currently offers the lowest price for unlimited data (with no data caps or speed restrictions) in the UK.

The Value SIM . Unlimited texts, unlimited calls, and 5GB of data for £12 a month. This tariff is handy for customers who don’t use the internet outside their homes often but still need to make calls and send texts.

Whichever tariff customers take, they benefit from coverage across the UK, EU roaming, and a flexible monthly contract. This year, Which? ranked UW in the UK’s top five customer providers, above EE, Vodafone, BT Mobile, and Three.

Broadband

Many customers make the most of UW’s fast, reliable broadband services. These plans cater to all kinds of users, whether they need broadband for work, streaming films, and/or lag-free gaming. UW offers four broadband plans with download speeds ranging from 35mbps to 300mbps. All customers, regardless of their plan, get their connection, unlimited downloads, a premium router, and calls to UW customers for free.

UW has also recently partnered with eero, an Amazon company. This means customers can now add eero devices to their plans at discounted prices, eliminating any Wi-Fi dead zones in their homes.

Boiler care and home insurance

UW offers a range of boiler cover and home insurance plans that Defaqto and Moneyfacts have rated five stars. Customers who take these plans have peace of mind that they’ve protected their homes in the event of worst-case scenarios.

UW’s insurance plans cover both customers homes’ and their contents. The building cover provides up to £1,000,000 for repairs needed from theft, fire, or flood, and the contents cover provides up to £80,000 to compensate for lost or damaged possessions. UW also covers alternative accommodation costs up to £53,000 and offers up to 25% savings on average on premiums.

Cashback card

Customers who take all UW services also have the option to take out a cashback card. Customers can top these cards up online and use them to save up to 7% on their everyday shopping. They can use their cards at high street retailers like Sainsbury’s, Argos, Boots, Marks & Spencer, and F. Hinds. UW deducts each customer’s cashback savings from their monthly bill. Customers can also take out free additional cards so other family members can save money for the household too.

About Utility Warehouse

More than 660,000 customers have taken UW up on its great value home service bundles so far. These customers have signed up to UW through one of the company’s 40,000 Authorised Partners (independent distributors who earn a residual income for signing up customers). Partners sign up customers through verbal recommendations, meaning UW doesn’t need to spend anything on TV or radio advertising.

Learn more about UW.