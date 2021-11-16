Increase Your Chances of Getting an Investment Visa for Hong Kong by Working with Experts

If you want to expand your business into the Far East, the best entry point is Hong Kong. Although a small island, Hong Kong is a business paradise that comes with a plethora of benefits. One of the most notable is that it serves as the gateway to Mainland China. Under the Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA), you are sure of easily accessing the market of more than 1.4 billion people in China. This might be all that you need to double or triple sales and profits in your company.

Most investors prefer to come to Hong Kong to manage their companies more effectively. Indeed, this gives them a better attachment to the business, staff, and the island. However, this requires them to have the right visa, and it can be pretty challenging. So, what options do you have? One method that you can use to get into and work on the island is using an investment visa HK. Keep reading as we demonstrate how the investment visa KHK works.

Investment Visa HK: What is It?

Also referred to as “Entry for Investment as an Entrepreneur,” an Investment Visa in Hong Kong allows people to enter and run their businesses. They become like part of the employees of the companies they have formed on the island.

Once the visa is granted, it is considered valid as far as the company’s operating license is valid. So, if the company’s license is cancelled for any reason, the investment visa also becomes invalid. Remember that this validity relationship with the company’s license also applies to any associated dependent visas. If you stay for long enough, you will be eligible to apply for a permanent abode.

Application for Investment Visa HK

In Hong Kong, there is no specific quota that limits the number of investment visas at any moment. Therefore, it is very important to ensure that you convince the Immigrations Department that your enterprise is viable and will bring huge growth to the island’s economy. So, here are some of the main requirements that you need to focus on:

Provide details of your academic qualifications. The Hong Kong administration prefers people with advanced degrees, such as masters or PhDs and proven expertise in specific fields.

A local sponsor . This is a very crucial component because the sponsor will be responsible for the company in the event that you opt to leave or get expatriated from Hong Kong. The sponsor can be an individual or corporate entity.

A comprehensive 2-year business plan. This document details the proposed business activities, amount of investment, and related operating details to help the immigration office assess the enterprise’s viability.

A duly registered company in Hong Kong . To prove this, you need to provide the Business Registration Certificate (BRC).

Other details include proof of residence in your home country and copies of travel documents.

Reasons for Using Investment Visa HK

As you can see, the list of documents required to make the application for an investment visa in Hong-Kong can be lengthy. Preparing them is also challenging, and many are those who get their applications declined. However, you do not have to end up with similar disappointments if you work with an agency of experts. Here are the main reasons why you should work with these professionals:

The experts specialize in matters of company registration and immigration.

Having been in the Hong Kong market for years, they understand the rapidly changing compliance requirements.

They have seen other applications that were declined and, therefore, can help you prepare better documents.

The process of applying for investment visa in HK is pretty short when working with experts.

Cheaper compared to applying on your own.

If you want to apply for an investment visa HK, the best approach is to use experts. They understand all the requirements and you can count on them to increase the probability of investment visa approval.