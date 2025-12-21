More and more professionals are extending the time they spend on international assignments, building lives in new countries, but many companies continue to overlook this pool of globally savvy talent. Drawing on new research, we explore who long-term expatriates are, the value they create and how managers can support them.

For decades, international assignments have been framed as structured, time-bound career accelerators: one to five years abroad, followed by a return home and a well-earned promotion. But more and more, a growing number of these professionals don’t return at all. Some remain abroad for a decade or longer, while others move from country to country, crafting careers that are far from temporary. Some end up marrying abroad, having kids, living a fully international life.

These “long-term expatriates” are a growing segment of the talent pool — one that companies frequently overlook. But long-term expatriates bring distinct value to the workforce. They build strong institutional knowledge across borders, demonstrate resilience and adaptability, and provide globally savvy skills that can lead across cultures and regions.

In our research paper published in Human Resource Management Review, we highlight the opportunities and risks of tapping into this global talent. Companies often underprepare for retaining long-term expatriates; while at the same time, individuals can find themselves drifting away from their career path after many years away. Finding ways in which both firms and expatriates can benefit from each other is crucial for the globally-connected world we live in today.

The untapped value of repeat expatriates

The traditional model of the expatriate no longer applies. International assignments are not just a one-off experience anymore — repatriation rates drop sharply the longer individuals spend abroad, and after ten years, returning home becomes altogether rare. That’s because many expatriates integrate deeply into local life, accepting long-term roles in the host country or pivoting to opportunities in other regions.

These decisions can be shaped by career ambitions, attachment to particular people or places, lifestyle preferences, family needs and emotional turning points — factors that rarely appear in formal mobility frameworks yet profoundly shape global careers.

For companies, there is real risk in ignoring this group of international workers. Organizations invest significant resources in sending employees abroad — often hundreds of thousands of dollars per assignment, between visas and travel fare — but often fail to capture the long-term benefits because of the assumption that repatriation is inevitable. Without proactive planning, however, returning employees may feel sidelined, while those who stay abroad may drift away from headquarters or exit the company altogether.

In our research, we’ve identified four distinct types of long-term expatriates:

“Planted Pioneers” are individuals who move abroad on their own initiative and choose to stay indefinitely. They often become deeply rooted in the host country, building their careers locally rather than within corporate structures. In many ways, they resemble skilled migrants more than traditional expatriates.

“Stationed Settlers” begin their journey on a formal assignment but decide not to return when it ends. They may switch to a local-plus contract or find new opportunities in the host market. Their choice is often shaped by personal ties — a partner, a child’s schooling or a strong sense of belonging.

“Free Floaters” represent a more mobile, lifestyle-driven segment. They move between countries by choice, assembling careers across borders. This group includes digital nomads, fully remote professionals and independent contractors who prioritize autonomy over stability.

“Jetstream Leaders” are typically senior executives who take on successive international postings. They rotate between subsidiaries, provide continuity across regions, and act as organizational glue in complex global structures.

These varied typologies show why a one-size-fits-all corporate approach to global mobility doesn’t work. Each “expatriate path” involves different motivations, risks and expectations — and offers different values to companies.

The double-edged nature of staying abroad

Long-term expatriates bring powerful advantages to organizations. They provide deep cultural intelligence, robust international networks and an ability to navigate complex, multicultural environments. Many exhibit a high degree of adaptability and independence — the very qualities global companies prize in leaders. Their long-term presence abroad can enhance local responsiveness, strengthen subsidiary performance and improve knowledge transfer across markets.

But these benefits can be undermined by a series of challenges. Long-term expatriates often face ambiguous career paths, especially when return options are unclear or unsupported. Some grapple with legal and visa uncertainties, particularly those who move independently rather than through corporate channels. Family issues can also add to the strain, especially when partners struggle to find work or children face repeated reintegration. Many long-term expatriates report a sense of organizational invisibility: as the years pass, they become peripheral to decision-making at headquarters and are overlooked in succession planning.

These challenges, however, are not inherent to expatriation — they often stem from managerial blind spots and outdated assumptions. Long-term expatriation may unfold through a mix of planned decisions and unplanned life events, but long-term success depends on intentional choices. Many expatriates drift into extended stays without clear direction, while organizations often fail to recognize how their support — or lack of it — shapes these trajectories.

Intentionality matters on both sides. Individuals who regularly reflect on their goals, cultivate support networks and communicate openly with employers tend to navigate global careers more successfully. Meanwhile, companies that treat long-term expatriates as strategic assets, rather than logistical complications, are far more likely to retain them.

What managers can do to retain long-term expatriates

Supporting long-term expats requires a mindset shift. Managers can make a significant difference simply by engaging in more open conversations about long-term career possibilities, rather than assuming that every assignment ends with a return home. When employees express interest in staying abroad or moving to another country, leaders should explore these options proactively instead of treating them as disruptions.

Staying connected also matters. Long-term expatriates are often forgotten about at headquarters, making it harder for them to be considered for leadership roles. But managers can counteract this drift by maintaining regular contact, including them in strategic discussions and keeping them plugged into promotion and development opportunities. Inviting periodic conversations about changing priorities can create space for long-term alignment.

Another critical factor is family. Many decisions about whether to stay, return, or move again hinge on how well family members adapt. Organizations that support employees’ partners in navigating local labor markets or help their children integrate into schools signal that they care about the employee’s wellbeing, not just who they represent for the company.

Financial and legal complexities are another pressure point. Tax implications, pension gaps and visa transitions can become overwhelming, particularly for those who shift between corporate and local contracts. When managers show awareness of these issues and direct employees to trusted support structures, they reduce uncertainty and reinforce trust.

What’s clear is that long-term expatriation is no longer an anomaly — it is a growing and often strategic career pattern. While the pool of international workers is diverse, they all bring unique value and benefit from support that reflects the evolving realities of global work. Companies that understand this will be better prepared to harness the strengths of their global workforce; while at the same time, individuals who approach their international journeys with intention (rather than drift) are more likely to craft careers that are both meaningful and sustainable.

The future of global careers is not a straight line. And for many professionals, it no longer entails returning home.

About the Authors

Sebastian Reiche is Professor of Managing People in Organizations at IESE Business School in Barcelona. His award-winning research, speaking, and work with leaders and organizations focus on how to navigate global and distributed forms of work. He regularly blogs on topics related to global work ( http://blog.iese.edu/expatriatus ).

Stefan Jooss is a Senior Lecturer in Management at the UQ Business School, The University of Queensland, Australia. His primary research focuses on human resource management, particularly in the areas of talent management, global mobility, and the future of work. His work has been published in leading peer-reviewed journals and practitioner outlets.

Margaret A. Shaffer is Professor Emerita of Management and International Business at the University of Oklahoma, USA. Her research interests are in the areas of global mobility, expatriation and work-life interplay. She is an associate editor for the Journal of Global Mobility and serves on several editorial boards.