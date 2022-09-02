One of the most significant challenges all businesses face, at one time or another, is how to make their target market aware of the company. This is especially true for start-ups in fiercely competitive industries in which standing out may appear virtually impossible.

Naturally, the more you can stand out in your sector, the more prospects you are likely to attract and the larger the market share you will eventually command.

While it is easy to assume that raising awareness for your brand requires a huge budget and big-name celebrity sponsorships, there are many methods you can use to achieve it – regardless of your resources.

In fact, in many ways it is easier for smaller businesses to make an impact in a market because you can afford to risk a bold marketing strategy as your prospects have few preconceptions of your brand and you can react to the latest industry trends faster.

There are many strategies you can enact to raise awareness for your business – including Google Ads, content marketing, and developing your personal image as a CEO or founder.

This is how to raise awareness for your brand:

Use Google Ads strategically

One of the best ways to raise awareness for your brand is to use Google Ads. While this is far from a new technique, it is a proven method that consistently delivers results, regardless of the industry or the product.

A crucial reason why you should consider using Google Ads is that they typically deliver these strong results quickly. This means that you can rapidly increase the amount of traffic being driven towards your website, which builds momentum and complements your other strategies – such as SEO.

Of course, Google Ads can become expensive if you aren’t tactical with your use of them. Therefore, you should use a Google ads consultant, who can help you maximize the potential of your ad campaign.

Content marketing is vital

Although Google Ads can be an incredibly powerful way of boosting brand awareness, it is typically used as a short-term strategy. If you want to create a lasting impact that passively drives organic search traffic towards your site and increases your brand authority in the process, then you should focus on content marketing.

Whether it is video content, podcasting, blog posts or social media coverage, content marketing helps establish yourself in your industry and demonstrate your expertise.

To succeed with content marketing, you need to focus on two crucial areas – search intent and consistency.

Firstly, you need to answer questions that your audience is regularly searching for online. This will prove to the search engine algorithms that you create useful content that informs your audience and you will receive more interest from your target market.

Secondly, you need to post consistently. Not only does this make it more likely for you to increase web traffic, but it will be rewarded by a higher positioning in search engine results.

Develop ‘celebrity’ status within your industry

Finally, if you are a business manager, CEO or founder, then you should consider improving your own personal standing within your industry.

This is because many consumers strongly associate brands with their leaders – such as Steve Jobs and Elon Musk. To raise awareness of your brand through personal marketing, consider guest writing blog posts on notable industry websites, guest starring on podcasts or on industry YouTube channels.