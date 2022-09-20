How to Prioritize Exercise While Working a Desk Job

For anyone working in the modern world, a sedentary lifestyle is something that they have to figure out how to understand. Technology in the digital age has afforded a lot of incredible advancements in society from healthcare to education, and communication.

One area of society that the modern age has impacted is that of work. While office jobs and more sedentary-style workplaces are nothing new, there are a growing number of jobs that rely on computers. With the availability and popularity of work-from-home structures, the possibility of working a job that is sedentary is growing.

If you are one of the millions of people who work a sedentary desk job, finding ways to maintain your health and fitness are important. The challenge of pursuing your best health despite your work style is important. Investing in your health journey is one of the most valuable things you can do.

1. Learn How to Create Achievable Goals

When it comes to learning how to prioritize your health and fitness despite having a sedentary job, the first and most important thing you can do is learn how to set achievable goals. One of the most important aspects of pursuing health and fitness is the mindset that it takes. For a lot of people, pursuing their best health can be hard because of the unrealistic expectation that Hollywood and celebrity influencers set.

The truth is, that health and fitness looks different for every person. What’s more, is that health looks different for every person. Not only does everyone have a unique body that responds to exercise, sleep, nutrition, stress, and recovery differently, but health will physically look different from person to person. The right mindset considers the long haul. Your exercise and fitness goals should revolve around creating a healthy lifestyle that will support your body as you age.

Small, achievable goals over time will do more for your health journey than large, ambitious goals that may be hard to commit to. The benefit of making achievable goals is that you can support and encourage your process. Some of those goals might be something as simple as waking up an extra 20 minutes early, rather than two hours. Or, prioritizing a simple walk on your lunch break as opposed to trying to integrate a quick lifting session.

2. Use Supplements

Along with creating sustainable, achievable goals, look into utilizing the power of health supplements especially as you are learning how to integrate exercise into your life will be helpful. One of the hardest parts about learning how to incorporate more exercise and healthier decisions into your life is the time and capacity that it requires. Health supplements are awesome because they help bring the power of superfoods, like the berberine benefits to your daily rhythms. This might look like supplementing with vitamins, and minerals, or using superfood supplements that support a healthy digestive and immune system.

By incorporating supplements into your daily routines, you can start learning a discipline that is easy to accomplish and will have benefits that you can feel. For example, berberine is a chemical that comes from certain berries that is useful for helping to lower blood sugar, improve cardio health, and even help with weight loss.

3. Get Accountability

While utilizing small, achievable goals and health supplements is important, sometimes it takes a little human help and encouragement to prioritize exercise. This is where finding someone who can keep you accountable can come into play. Yes, your health journey is something that is deeply personal to you and you should never compare yourself to others, however, finding someone to help you on this journey can be beneficial.

This can look like a lot of different things depending on where you are at in your health journey. For example, if you know that you can’t handle a gym membership yet, maybe finding a friend who shares a similar schedule to go on weekly walks is a great option. Whether you have the capacity and knowledge to hit the gym several times a week, or you want to commit to different rhythms like running, walking, hiking, or swimming, finding a friend to do these with is a great idea. Having the comradery and accountability of another person can help support your health decisions and make prioritizing exercise much easier.

Conclusion

When it comes down to it, finding ways of prioritizing exercise when you work a desk job can have a pretty large learning curve. While this may be challenging, by focusing on achievable goals, helpful supplements, and getting accountability, you can quickly overcome it. The great thing about learning how to prioritize exercise when you work a sedentary job is that you are investing in your health in meaningful ways. It may take a little extra work up front, but it’s well worth the investment!