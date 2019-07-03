How to make your business go international

When it comes to running a business, there are many ways to be successful and measure success. However, for some of us, it’s a case of go big or go home.

That’s right, success comes in many shapes and forms, but to replicate companies such as Apple, Google or Amazon, there are certain things that need to be done. Expanding globally may look easy, but it takes a lot of work. Just take a look at Five Guys, who’ve been around for over 30 years, but are only now beginning to expand in the UK.

So, from people to reflection and even private jets, we’ve highlighted four ways to help your business become successful across the globe.

Admire your success

Firstly, don’t be too hard on yourself. Just because you haven’t taken over the world yet doesn’t mean you’re not successful. That’s why the first thing you should do is sit back, take a look in the mirror and admire the good job you’ve done already.

Chances are, you’ve been so caught up in work you’ve missed the bigger picture. But, reflecting will show you where you came from and where you are, helping to inspire where you can go next and hopefully give you a few expansion ideas.

Push people

You can’t have a good business without good people. Therefore, it’s important to push these people as far as they can go. If you help them to succeed, they’ll help the business succeed.

From sending them on courses to helping them learn new business techniques, and helping them develop new language skills and even sending them to countries where you’re thinking of expanding – if you focus on your people as well as the core business plan, you’re sure to continue to thrive.

Be everywhere

If you want to be everywhere in the world, the first place you need to start is online. After all, the internet can be accessed across the globe, and you need to make sure you’re on every platform imaginable.

From writing a blog to setting up every social networking channel there is, every little helps in this always connected landscape. This will also help you to leverage different forms of marketing, which will work to get you noticed as time goes on.

Also, if you sell a product, make sure your e-commerce platform is top notch, and can be used everywhere and by anyone. This is the first hurdle many fall on, because without a good online platform, products simply won’t sell.

Go global

Finally, get out there and do it. Just go, go, go. Getting places is easy for business meetings as private jet hire can help you get there quickly, cheaply and easily, without compromising on work while in the sky. It’ll also help you present the right image to those you’re meeting.

Overall, if you’re looking to take over the world with your business, the important thing to do is stop, reflect and just go. You never know what could happen.