How To Choose A WordPress-Friendly Webhosting Service

With more emphasis on it today more than ever, web hosting is one of the most crucial components of a successful business. There have been many tried and tested benefits that have proved their use in improving SEO rankings or increasing sales figures. Most of these can be directly accessed from WordPress’s many hosting options such as Free, Shared, VPS, Dedicated, and managed hosting. The web hosting business income is more tempting to get into now more than ever.

It can be quite an overwhelming task to differentiate which one works best for which type of website. In many ways, the process of choosing a WordPress web hosting company can be similar to picking the right business partner. If you make the wrong decision and find yourself facing a stressful separation somewhere down the road after investing all of that time and money into making things work or not, it can be soul-crushing.

With nearly millions of WordPress hosting providers out there, it’s an uphill battle of sticking to one. It’s not always as easy as it should be, but it doesn’t have to be like finding the needle in the haystack difficult either.

1. Scalability

Any good WordPress web hosting company will understand the importance of watching the website grow from the ground up. It knows the significance of letting people who threw their time and money into their website see it expand and reach depths they didn’t know possible and having a good flexibility plan allows just that. When it comes to scalability, the key aspect you should look for in a host is flexible plans that can accommodate all kinds of sites.

One of the best ways to determine whether a host fits the bill is to look for variety in their hosting packages. It should more or less include everything you’re looking for and hoping to achieve, and then some. Check whether they make a WordPress-specific mention among their descriptions, and finally, check if they offer free consultations to help you find the right plan. This is an important stepping stone, so don’t feel the need to rush past it.

2. Cost/Pricing

For most people, the cost of WordPress hosting is one of the deciding factors in their choice of a web host. The most appealing choice is to obviously go for the cheaper route, but it’s most often not the most strategic decision to make. When considering web hosting services, it’s best to keep in mind that in general, you get exactly what you pay for in life. While it’s safe to say that we all love a good bargain, you should take a closer look at the features a prospective web host offers as opposed to jumping on the first cheap plan that comes your way.

The price of web hosting depends on a number of factors. This can include the quality of support and the health of servers amongst others. If you need a powerful hosting plan, you have to pay a premium. But you shouldn’t stress out on the financial aspects of it too much, either – more often than not they’ll have negotiable payment plans in place for you to still get the best quality of service available at a generous rate.

3. Security

If you work with computers or any form of cloud device, the importance of cybersecurity needs no explaining. In the short span of a millisecond, nearly millions upon millions of data are being processed and mined over the Internet. You hear about stories of big sites getting breached and leaking the private data of thousands of people almost regularly, so it makes sense for smaller-scale websites to be more digitally vigilant.

To identify whether a WordPress web hosting company can be considered secure, ask yourself: do they offer firewall or Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection systems? Do they offer to help you set up managed cloud servers? Have they ever exposed customer information during security breaches? By simply initiating a conversation or voicing your concerns towards data vulnerability, you’ll have put security a priority for the brand and that’s one of the most essential aspects to place your focus on moving forward.

4. Customer support

Some say that the quality of customer support a web host provides tells a lot about the company itself. If you have a nearly non-responsive contact board, that speaks volumes towards how the brand perceives customer feedback, if they browse through it at all. If customer support leaves a lot to be desired, you don’t want to trust that company with your online business. Imagine your site goes down for some reason, can you contact tech support and get instant help? If they are available, can they fix the problem quickly? Or will it take ages to get help even for the smallest of issues?

The same kind of frustration is mirrored towards people viewing your site. So before choosing a web host for your WordPress website, ensure they have a good reputation for customer support. One that is snappy and operates on real-time concerns. A good web hosting company will provide multiple ways of contact not limited to email or calls, and you can exercise these liberal modes of communication for your own site as well. In any case, a good support team should have someone to help you around the clock.

Conclusion

Now that you know what you’re looking for in a WordPress host, you can then finally breathe life into that business plan of yours years in the making and debut her on the digital stage. As long as you don’t lose track of what’s important in a website, don’t be surprised to see the site up and running for a long, long time.