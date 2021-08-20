How To Bestow Curb Appeal To Your Property The Green Way

Curb appeal is one of the factors that will significantly impact the buying and selling of houses. As a homeowner, you want to do your best in presenting your home to potential buyers.

As a responsible homeowner, you would like to decorate your property without harming the environment. Learning advanced techniques through interior design degrees would make execution and decision-making more accurate and easier.

Still, we highlight a few tips that would add flair or curb appeal to your home, the green way.

Greenery

A house with great landscaping is sure to appeal to prospective buyers. An abundance of plants in the lot has plenty of benefits. The lush greens perfectly balance and adds softness to the exterior of the house. Aside from that, they also have health benefits. Plants absorb carbon monoxide and also release oxygen resulting in a nice breeze to enjoy. They can even lower the indoor temperature if placed strategically. Also, having trees is proven to increase a property’s value by 15%.

Solar-Powered Lights

A well-lit home induces a sense of security, but that would also require a lot of electricity. For a more sustainable option, add solar-powered lights outside of your home. There is a wide selection of choices that can offer the same quality and impact as non-solar-powered lighting.

Outdoor lights are needed only at nighttime, so there is plenty of time in the day to gather energy. They are also great since they encourage outdoor gatherings and make the outside space multi-functional while being eco-friendly.

Windows

They say that the eyes are the windows to the soul and the windows are exactly that to a house. They are one of the first things people will notice, so consider tweaking them a bit to add to the overall curb appeal.

One of the best ways to do this is to add window films. These come in many different styles and opacity so you can choose according to your taste. They are a great way to promote privacy in the home without bulky high maintenance curtains. Film covers are also very durable and will last a long time. They also help keep indoor temperatures low while still allowing light to pass through.

Paint

Sometimes, a bit of touch-up is all a house needs to add more curb appeal. Consider getting a new paint job for your house. With the right color combination and paint, you can instantly give the outside of your home a more refreshing look.

In repainting your house, make sure to choose eco-friendly paints. A couple of things to look out for are volatile organic compounds and low to zero VOC for a sustainable choice.

Thrift Furniture

Adding decorative pieces to your home is a surefire way to increase its overall charm. The decor doesn’t have to be mainly for aesthetic purposes, but it can serve multiple functions. Buying new outdoor ornaments or furniture is already tough on the wallet and the environment. Instead, opt to thrift for secondhand items. You’d be surprised by the great picks you can find in garage sales or listings. Some may need a few repairs or revamping to fit well into your house. The modifications with their original price are still relatively cheaper to new finds and are more sustainable.