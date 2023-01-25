How Technology is Improving Cancer Research and Care

We live in a world where smart technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, is advancing rapidly everyday. While we often see companies make use of it for gaming or entertainment purposes, the recent technological developments are particularly important in the health sector. Oncological illness is still one of the most common and devastating causes for death, and so every single improvement in the way we research and treat it is of paramount importance. Here are some of the key ways smart technology is improving cancer care.

Automated processes

Time is precious when it comes to oncological treatment but, unfortunately, most clinics struggle to offer reasonable waiting times due to the various time-consuming processes involved in the area. There are many administrative and IT-related tasks that can be automated using smart technology. Mercurius Health is an organisation that helps clinics improve their workflows and overall efficiency with advanced oncology solutions, by upgrading, improving or fully automating outdated processes.

Data management

Different types of cancer is one of the most researched topics in the healthcare industry, as the experts are desperately trying to find new and better ways to treat patients. The data collected during such research as well as past cases is key in finding solutions quicker. The AI technology is capable of not only gathering and securely storing vast amounts of data from various sources but also processing and analysing it for research purposes. It is capable of providing much deeper insights and finding important correlations that a human researcher may not be able to find.

Education and training

Smart technology is providing new ways to train and educate staff more efficiently, allowing them to practise real-life situations. For instance, VR simulations are used to practise various operations performed by the doctors as well as the social skills of dealing with difficult situations, like supporting a patient during a highly emotionally-draining time. All of these things are incredibly important in order to have the most professional and specialist staff possible, which overall improves the quality of care for the oncology patients.

Software and equipment

The technology used to detect and treat cancer is constantly improving too. The software and equipment is becoming smarter, able to detect potential illness earlier, this way preventing premature death of thousands of oncology patients worldwide. It is also able to improve the chemotherapy and radiation therapy used to treat cancer, in order to increase their effectiveness while minimising the strenuous side effects that the patients tend to experience.

Final word

All in all, we are yet to find all of the answers on how to successfully prevent and treat the many different types of oncological diseases. However, The technological developments that have been made in the area over the last decade have been substantial, with huge effects on the quality of care hospitals and clinics are able to provide to their patients.

Together with the efforts of researchers, this technology will hopefully continue to further improve in the future to minimise the fatality rates of this devastating illness. Additionally, with rapid improvements in technology, smart equipment should become cheaper and more accessible to healthcare organisations of all sizes, around the globe.