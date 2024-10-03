Owing back taxes to the IRS can be a stressful experience, especially when you’re facing severe collection actions like wage garnishment or bank levies. These measures can make it even harder to manage your finances, often putting a strain on your livelihood.

Fortunately, there are solutions available that can help you regain control of your finances before things get out of hand. Tax relief services are designed to assist people who are dealing with tax debt and, more importantly, help them avoid wage garnishment and bank levies. In this blog, we will explore how these services work and the benefits they provide.

What Are Wage Garnishment and Bank Levies?

Wage Garnishment

Wage garnishment is a legal process in which a portion of your paycheck is withheld by your employer and sent directly to the IRS to pay off your tax debt. This deduction continues until the debt, including penalties and interest, is paid in full. Wage garnishment can leave you with significantly less income, making it challenging to cover everyday living expenses.

Bank Levies

A bank levy is another method the IRS uses to collect unpaid taxes. If you owe a significant amount of back taxes, the IRS can place a levy on your bank accounts, freezing your funds. This means that you will not be able to access your money until the debt is settled or other arrangements are made. A bank levy can be especially disruptive, as it can prevent you from paying your bills or covering essential expenses.

How Tax Relief Services Work

Tax relief services are designed to help individuals and businesses resolve their tax issues and avoid extreme collection actions like garnishments and levies. When searching for help, it’s essential to read tax relief services reviews to ensure you select a reputable provider. These services are provided by professionals—often tax attorneys, enrolled agents, or certified public accountants (CPAs)—who have in-depth knowledge of the tax code and the IRS processes. Below, we’ll dive into how these services work to protect your income and assets.

Negotiating with the IRS

One of the most significant benefits of tax relief services is that they handle direct negotiations with the IRS on your behalf. Dealing with the IRS can be overwhelming, especially if you don’t have experience in tax matters. Tax relief professionals understand the different programs that the IRS offers for individuals facing tax debt, and they can negotiate to find a solution that works best for you.

Tax professionals can communicate effectively with the IRS to explain your financial situation, negotiate a fair repayment plan, and prevent the imposition of levies or garnishments while an agreement is being worked out.

Setting Up Installment Agreements

An installment agreement is one of the most common solutions for managing unpaid tax debt. If you cannot pay the full amount you owe immediately, an installment agreement allows you to make smaller, more manageable monthly payments until your debt is fully paid. Tax relief services can negotiate the terms of this agreement to ensure that the payments are affordable, helping you avoid wage garnishment or a bank levy.

Tax relief experts can also help determine the best type of installment plan for your specific circumstances, whether it’s a short-term repayment plan, a long-term plan, or even a partial payment installment agreement.

Submitting an Offer in Compromise

Another option available through tax relief services is an Offer in Compromise (OIC). This program allows you to settle your tax debt for less than the full amount owed if you can prove that paying the total amount would cause financial hardship. Tax professionals can help determine if you qualify for an OIC and assist in preparing the necessary paperwork to submit the offer.

By successfully securing an OIC, you can significantly reduce your tax burden and eliminate the risk of wage garnishment and bank levies.

Requesting Currently Not Collectible (CNC) Status

If you’re experiencing severe financial hardship and cannot make payments toward your tax debt, tax relief professionals can help you apply for Currently Not Collectible (CNC) status. When the IRS deems your account as CNC, it will temporarily suspend collection activities, meaning that garnishments and levies are put on hold.

While CNC status is not a permanent solution, it can provide relief while you work on improving your financial situation. Tax relief services can guide you through this process and help you understand the requirements and implications.

Penalty Abatement

The IRS may impose penalties for unpaid taxes, often making your overall debt even harder to manage. Tax relief professionals can request penalty abatement, which involves reducing or eliminating certain penalties if you have a valid reason for falling behind on your taxes, such as a medical emergency or financial hardship.

Reducing penalties can significantly lower your debt, making it easier to pay off your balance and reducing the likelihood of garnishments or levies. Professional tax relief services know how to present your case effectively to improve your chances of getting penalties abated.

Benefits of Tax Relief Services

Expertise and Knowledge of the Tax Code

Tax relief professionals have specialized knowledge of the tax code and IRS procedures, which allows them to provide effective solutions for your tax issues. They understand the complex rules and are familiar with the different programs and options available to individuals struggling with tax debt.

Reduced Stress

Facing IRS collection actions like wage garnishment or bank levies can be incredibly stressful. By hiring a tax relief service, you can relieve yourself of the burden of dealing with the IRS on your own. The tax relief professionals handle all communication and negotiation, giving you peace of mind and allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life.

Protection of Income and Assets

The ultimate goal of tax relief services is to protect your income and assets from aggressive IRS collection methods. By acting quickly, tax relief experts can negotiate with the IRS to prevent wage garnishment or bank levies, protecting your financial well-being.

When to Consider Hiring Tax Relief Services

If you owe back taxes and are at risk of facing garnishments or levies, it may be time to consider hiring a tax relief service. Here are some situations where seeking professional help is a good idea:

You’ve received a notice from the IRS about impending wage garnishment or a bank levy.

You’re struggling to pay your tax debt and need an affordable solution.

You’re unable to communicate effectively with the IRS or don’t understand your options.

You believe you may qualify for an Offer in Compromise or Currently Not Collectible status.

Tax relief services can provide valuable assistance in any of these scenarios, ensuring that you understand your rights and options while working to resolve your tax issues.

Conclusion

Wage garnishments and bank levies can make an already challenging financial situation even more difficult. Tax relief services offer a lifeline for individuals struggling with tax debt, providing the knowledge and expertise needed to negotiate with the IRS and find a manageable solution. Whether it’s setting up an installment agreement, applying for penalty abatement, or submitting an Offer in Compromise, tax relief professionals have the tools to help you avoid severe collection actions and regain control of your finances.

If you’re dealing with tax debt and are concerned about the possibility of garnishments or levies, seeking help from a tax relief service may be the best decision you can make. With the right assistance, you can navigate the complexities of the tax system, protect your income and assets, and move forward on the path to financial stability.

