Loneliness is rarely associated with leadership, yet it quietly shapes how leaders think, decide, and relate to others. Drawing on empirical research, Dr Karolina Nieberle, Dr Janey Zheng, and Prof Olga Epitropaki reveal how family connections can buffer leaders against isolation and protect both professional effectiveness and personal wellbeing.

Loneliness is a topic we rarely discuss in the workplace, yet it affects many professionals in profound ways.

Leadership roles in particular can be incredibly rewarding, but can also be isolating. The responsibilities leaders’ shoulder, the decisions they must make, and the constant pressure to perform can leave them feeling disconnected, not just from colleagues, but from their own support networks.

In fact, one in three UK leaders reports feeling lonely often or always.

Despite its prevalence, loneliness in leadership is often overlooked. We celebrate qualities such as decisiveness, confidence, and resilience, but rarely talk about the vulnerability and emotional strain that leaders experience.

And yet, these experiences have real consequences, not only for leaders themselves but for their teams, organisations and, beyond work, their families too. This observation led us to ask two critical questions: how does workplace loneliness affect leaders and, crucially, are there factors that can buffer against its negative consequences?

How does loneliness affect leaders day-to-day?

To answer this, with our colleagues Dr Michelle Hammond from Oakland University and Dr Keming Yang from Durham University’s Department of Sociology, we designed two complementary studies to capture both the immediate and day-to-day effects of loneliness experiences of leaders.

In our first study, we used an intensive, real-time methodology to track how leaders experienced loneliness during office hours. We surveyed over 170 UK managers multiple times per day, resulting in data from more than 1,000 workdays and over 4,000 individual data points.

This allowed us to observe fluctuations in leaders’ loneliness and behaviours at a detailed level. For instance, we could see how a leader’s experiences of loneliness in the morning – feeling isolated in the early hours of the workday – might ripple through their engagement with their team and affect the rest of their day.

Our second study offered a different perspective. We interviewed 185 managers about past experiences of workplace loneliness and how they responded. This approach enabled us to explore not just behavioural patterns, but also typical situations that make leaders feel lonely and the strategies they used to cope with it.

By combining these two studies, we provide a rich and holistic understanding of the phenomenon.

The impact of loneliness on leaders

The results were striking. On days when leaders felt lonelier than usual, they were more likely to withdraw from their tasks and reduce their relational engagement with their teams.

Task withdrawal might manifest as procrastination, avoidance of difficult decisions, or reduced problem-solving activity. Relational withdrawal, on the other hand, involved limiting interactions with team members, reducing mentoring or support, and creating emotional distance. Even brief, temporary feelings of loneliness – like starting the morning feeling disconnected – had measurable effects on leadership behaviour throughout the day.

But the impact of loneliness did not stop at the office door. We discovered that leaders’ experiences of loneliness often spilled over into their home lives. On lonelier days, managers reported withdrawing from family interactions after workhours, reducing communication, and emotionally distancing themselves from loved ones.

This created a self-reinforcing cycle: loneliness at work led to withdrawal at home, which in turn could intensify feelings of isolation both professionally and personally. It is easy to see how this cycle could erode relationships and wellbeing for leaders over time.

However, our research also highlighted a crucial protective factor: Identification and closeness with family. Leaders who reported having close, supportive family and friends networks outside of work were significantly less likely to let work-induced loneliness affect their home life.

Emotional support from family and friends acted like a safety net, providing a sense of belonging and helping leaders navigate stressful work situations without withdrawing from personal relationships. These leaders were able to maintain engagement with both their teams and their families, even on days when they felt lonely.

This finding is particularly relevant because it underscores the power of social connections outside of work. While organisations often focus on team-building and peer support, the role of family in sustaining leadership effectiveness has been largely overlooked. Our study demonstrates that family identity does not just provide comfort – it actively buffers against the hidden costs of workplace loneliness.

How can organisation’s help combat loneliness?

The implications of this research are profound for both individual leaders and the organisations they serve. For leaders, the message is clear: cultivating relationships outside work is not just personally fulfilling – it is strategically important.

Maintaining close family ties, nurturing friendships, and seeking emotional support can help buffer against the stress and isolation that leadership often entails. It may seem obvious, but in the day-to-day pressures of leadership, prioritising these relationships requires conscious effort and intentionality.

Whilst the key driver for preventing loneliness impacting leaders’ professional lives is the support they receive from their families, that does not mean that organisations do not have a role to play in tackling this issue. Recognising and addressing loneliness among leaders should be a priority. Even small interventions can make a significant difference.

Peer-support networks are crucial for leaders, providing a space to share experiences and discuss coping strategies, which can help alleviate the pain that can come with role-related loneliness. Further, family-friendly policies and flexible working arrangements enable leaders to maintain a sense of agency in caring for their support network outside of work.

Creating a culture where discussions about wellbeing and loneliness are welcomed, rather than stigmatised, is equally vital. Organisations that take these steps are likely to see tangible benefits in terms of team performance, employee engagement, and retention.

It is also important to note that loneliness is not a sign of weakness, nor does it reflect poor leadership ability. It is, instead, a natural consequence of the structural and emotional challenges of leadership roles. By recognising it as a systemic issue, we can remove the stigma, and start to develop solutions that support leaders while strengthening organisational outcomes.

Looking Ahead

Our research offers a timely reminder that leadership does not happen in isolation. Even the most capable and resilient leaders are vulnerable to feelings of loneliness, and these feelings can quietly undermine effectiveness. Yet, as our findings show, fostering meaningful relationships outside work is not a luxury – it is a cornerstone of sustainable leadership.

Leaders who invest in family, friendships, and support networks are better equipped to navigate challenging workdays, make effective decisions, and maintain positive engagement with their teams.

Organisations that actively address loneliness in leadership can protect the wellbeing of their staff while also enhancing performance, engagement, and retention.

In the end, leadership is about connection; with teams, with organisational goals, and with oneself and one’s support networks. When leaders feel connected, supported, and understood – both at work and at home – they are better able to inspire, guide, and sustain their organisations.

Addressing loneliness is not just a matter of personal wellbeing; it is a strategic investment in effective, sustainable leadership.

Go to top

About the Authors

Dr Karolina Nieberle is Associate Professor in Social and Organisational Psychology at Durham University Business School and her research focuses on leadership, identities and well-being at the interface of work and home. Previously, Karolina was at the Ludwig Maximilian University Munich (Germany) and Durham University Business School (UK).

Janey Zheng is an Associate Professor in Leadership and Organisational Behaviour at Durham University Business School. Janey received her Ph.D. in 2018 from Durham University. Her research focuses on relational leadership (social exchange between leaders and followers, e.g., trust felt trust, LMX), identity (identity conflict, enhancement, and development), and emotion (e.g., envy and pride).