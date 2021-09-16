How Kevin Made €20k Every Month from His Dropshipping Store

There has never been a better time to start a dropshipping store than this. By 2025, the global dropshipping market is expected to grow by 28,8%.

There are some good opportunities for entrepreneurs and dropshippers as ecommerce grows and the dropshipping market expands. All you need is a strong determination and a consistent approach to this business model, and it can be a steady flow of income for you.

We believe that everyone has the potential to be a successful entrepreneur, and that with the right motivation and dropshipping platform, you can be that person.

vidaXL provides a wide range of dropshipping products to over 4.000 businesses. We offer a profitable business structure to dropshippers with our 24/7 assistance, 0% commission fee, and hassle-free delivering across 30+ countries. If you’re thinking about getting into the dropshipping business, this success story of one of our dropshippers will motivate you to take the plunge.

Kevin’s Successful Journey as a Dropshipper

In 2018, Kevin started using dropshippingXL with a simple online store. We believe that it’s absolutely possible to be successful in this field based on his consistent growth, having an average revenue of €20.000/month after only 2 years. Even if you have no prior business or dropshipping experience, there’s still a good chance of earning a nice profit margin.

Kevin began his dropshipping business as a side hustle. He wanted an extra source of income, and that’s when he came across the idea of dropshipping. Just like with any other business, the initial setup took some time, but after that the profits started coming in.

Stay Consistent

Kevin enjoys renovating his house every now and then, so he was already familiar with home improvement products. This knowledge helped him greatly in the establishment of a home improvement store, which later expanded into the whole home décor niche.

Being consistent with product listing and marketing, according to Kevin, made a significant difference in the business’s success. Initially, he would miss out on sales from his dropshipping store, so he started dedicating 2 hours every day to his dropshipping business.

“Marketing was the only thing I needed to invest most of my time on and it was not that expensive too, given the returns were high”, says Kevin. Initially, it was more of a hit-and-miss scenario, but then he realized how effective social media can be in promoting a business. With the help of Facebook ads and Instagram posts, he started running an effective marketing campaign. He says, “social media platforms played an important role in my business.”

These campaigns were a turning point for his side hustle. He soon began receiving multiple orders per day, and the store’s sales increased noticeably in 2019. Since then, there’s been no looking back for this entrepreneur.

The outcome was impressive

An average revenue of €5.000 per month in the first year.

An average revenue of €20.000 per month in the second year.

Key takeaways

Kevin had no prior knowledge of the home decor niche and yet with some research, it turned out to be a good part of his business.

He invested in ads that became the key to his success.

He chose a reliable dropshipping service provider that took care of everything from packaging to delivery, giving him space and freedom to grow his dropshipping store.

Dropshipping is so easy yet brings the opportunity to make thousands! So what are you waiting for? Sign up with dropshippingXL by vidaXL today and see how things work for yourself.