How Growthspace Revolutionizes Workforce Upskilling with New Product Launch

Ensuring internal mobility among employees is one of the most important facets of human resources. Be it vertically or laterally, providing staff members with the agility to move onto different projects, roles, and tasks is paramount in ensuring growth and development.

Learning and development come hand-in-hand with the provision of career opportunities for employees. Keep in mind that being equipped with the necessary skill set is a prerequisite for promotions, project transfers, and role transitions.

In fact, workforce upskilling is key to staying competitive, relevant, and functional in a myriad of technical areas. In a study conducted by Gartner, the demand for skills in a specific job is growing at a rate of 10% annually. Conversely, approximately 30% of the skills that were necessary three years ago will soon regain relevance. These statistics highlight the importance of constant learning and growth, especially in today’s fast-paced era.

Growthspace, the world’s first, outcome-driven skills mastery platform, is a key player in revolutionizing workforce upskilling to help both leaders and employees benefit from data-driven L&D.

What is Growthspace?

Growthspace is designed to launch, manage and measure 1:1 coaching and mentoring, team coaching, cohort-based workshops, training, and internal mentoring programs–enabling customers to drive business KPIs through human-to-human development programs.

Leveraging the world’s most robust talent development dataset and its network of over 2,000 global experts, Growthspace helps hundreds of customers, including Siemens, Microsoft, EY, Deloitte, J&J, Zoominfo, Tim Hortons, and the U.S. Government, to improve business performance by 5%+, lower attrition by 10% and increase the promotable base by 30% – ensuring that L&D is indeed mission critical.

Just recently, the company announced the launch of its latest product, Career Pathway Programs, a 1:1 program that empowers participants to select their next role in the organization and see which skills they need to develop to effectively get to their next role, be it a vertical or lateral move.

The newest product empowers employees to not only improve their existing skills but also explore opportunities beyond their current roles. They can visualize their career path and utilize Growthspace’s data-driven, personalized learning and development (L&D) programs to foster growth within the organization.

“As leaders, we have a responsibility to not only develop our employees’ skills but also their careers,” said Dan Terner, Co-Founder and COO of Growthspace. “Career Pathway Programs is a game-changer as it empowers individuals to take ownership of their career trajectory while providing organizations with a powerful tool to increase employee retention and foster internal mobility. Growthspace is committed to helping companies achieve their business goals through the continuous growth and skills mastery of their people.”

Getting Started with Career Pathway Programs

Growthspace Career Pathways allows participants to utilize their skill and role framework to establish employee growth journeys that align with their company’s terminology and culture. Based on the chosen career pathway, each employee will be paired with a specialized Growthspace expert who focuses on the specific skill required, resulting in a goal-oriented, five-session sprint.

Career Pathway Programs enable HR leaders to decrease turnover, enhance engagement, and invest in employee development. They can also ensure a robust talent pool by prioritizing high-demand roles, promoting new positions, or equipping existing roles with additional skills. L&D/OD leaders can leverage a unified platform to identify and cultivate the necessary skills that align with organizational objectives. They can monitor program effectiveness, and place employees on suitable projects based on their strengths and growth aspirations.

Ultimately, Career Pathways empower participants to: a) define their professional aspirations, and b) work towards achieving them within the organization, both vertically and laterally.