By Kate Field

Kate Field, Global Head Human and Social Sustainability at BSI explores how businesses can adapt to prepare for the future of work to cater for all age groups in the workplace, while managing the considerations of an ageing workforce.

The world of work is evolving. How we work, when we work, where we work, and the tools we use are all shifting – and so is the makeup of the workforce. For the first time in history, five generations are working side-by-side, from Gen Z newcomers to seasoned Baby Boomers. This unprecedented mix brings a wide range of experiences, expectations, communication styles, and skill sets to the workplace. While this diversity can drive innovation and learning, it also challenges employers to rethink traditional models of management, collaboration, and support to ensure every age group can thrive at work.

Career Starters

An age-inclusive workforce is one that suits all ages and stages. According to BSI’s 2025 Global Workforce Entrants Study, which surveyed recent career starters (those who entered the workforce since 2019), expectations are mixed. While hybrid is the most popular format (with 37% of respondents preferring it over 16% who want fully remote), 27% still want to work fully on-site, and 20% prefer to be primarily site-based.

While the desires of the so-called hybrid generation aren’t drastically different, it’s unrealistic to try to turn the clock back to pre-2020 dynamics. Instead, we have a unique opportunity to learn from the past five years to create a future workplace that is strong, productive, and resilient. Whether in-person or remote, working 9-to-5 or on a flexible schedule, the newest entrants to the workforce are eager to contribute. It’s up to employers to cultivate a flexible, trust-based culture that balances individual preferences, health, and well-being with the need for collaboration and development. The challenge won’t be easy, but the reward is business that can thrive and a workforce that can truly flourish.

The Ageing Workforce

Demographic shifts worldwide are leading to longer working lives. The World Health Organization predicts that by 2050, the global population aged 60 and over will nearly double from 12% to 22%.1 As populations age in many economies, people are staying in the workforce longer, and multiple generations are working side by side more than ever before. The opportunities this presents, as well as the impact it will have, will be transformative for individuals, organizations, and society.

In our whitepaper Evolving Together: Flourishing in the Age-Diverse Workforce, BSI spoke with senior professionals from nine countries about their expectations for work. The consensus was clear: they prioritized structural changes, including how, where, and when work is done, along with economic factors, career development, and formal leave policies. Health and well-being support, flexibility, fair compensation, training, and recognition of caregiving responsibilities were all highlighted as top concerns.

As the workforce ages, employers will be pressed to address the distinct health, safety, and well-being needs of older workers. Specific risks tied to physical and cognitive decline can result in injuries, accidents, and health issues, but there are many steps employers can take to ensure experienced employees remain healthy and productive.

Supporting Physical Abilities

Changes in strength, flexibility, and stamina can affect people’s ability to perform certain tasks. To support older workers, employers can provide ergonomic workstations, specialized equipment to reduce physical strain, and adjust tasks or schedules to prevent fatigue. Such steps can ensure employees can work comfortably while minimizing risk of injury.

Supporting Cognitive Abilities

Cognitive functions, such as memory and processing speed, may also decline – but this shouldn’t lock people out of the workforce. To assist older employees, employers can offer training programs tailored to different learning styles and paces, and implement clear, concise communication strategies to enhance comprehension and retention. This can helps support cognitive functions and ensures that older workers keep up even in fast-paced environments.

Health and Wellness Programs

Investing in comprehensive wellness programs that promote both physical and mental health could improve worker retention and productivity. By educating employees on self-care and encouraging regular health screenings, employers may be able to help prevent long-term health issues that could disrupt work.

Work Environment Adjustments

Ensuring a safe and comfortable work environment is crucial. Employers should make sure the workplace is well-lit and free from hazards. Making adjustments to office layouts and ensuring accessibility for those with physical impairments can help reduce the risk of accidents and promote a safer, more inclusive workplace.

Flexible Work Arrangements

To accommodate varying energy levels, older workers may benefit from flexible hours or part-time options. Allowing for breaks throughout the day to recharge can also help maintain productivity and overall well-being.

Assistive Technology and Accommodations

Employers can provide accommodations, such as larger fonts, adjustable seating, or assistive technology, to ensure that all employees can contribute, regardless of age-related physical limitations.

Social Support and Inclusion

Fostering an inclusive workplace culture is vital for creating an environment where all employees, regardless of age, feel valued. Encouraging social interactions and team-building activities can help reduce isolation and benefit mental health. A supportive workplace where all employees contribute to a shared mission can also boost morale and engagement.

Combating Age Bias and Discrimination

Creating a culture free from age discrimination is essential. Employers should promote open communication and address concerns about age bias head-on. Ensuring everyone is treated fairly and respectfully, regardless of age, will not only benefit older workers but also improve the overall workplace culture.

Managing Absence and Rehabilitation

Employers should create policies that accommodate the needs of older workers dealing with health issues, including flexible sick leave, carers’ leave, and medical appointments. Providing support for rehabilitation, including phased returns after illness, can help people transition smoothly back. Additionally, offering benefits such as health insurance, critical illness cover, and life assurance can help retain experienced colleagues and provide peace of mind during challenging times.

As workplace dynamics continue to evolve and governments look towards the future of work, business leaders have a unique opportunity to shape a more inclusive and sustainable work environment. By preparing for a future that suits employees of all ages and stages of life, from the hybrid generation to those who began their careers decades earlier, businesses can foster a workplace where everyone can thrive.

