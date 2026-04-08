Gen Z in Business: Bold Stories from the Next Generation of Leaders is a feature series exploring how the next generation of leaders is building companies, shaping culture, and redefining success on their own terms.

Building for a generation requires living inside its reality. In this interview, Meagan Loyst reflects on how Gen Z’s digital fluency reshapes leadership, community, and venture capital. The discussion explores breaking credential bias, scaling trust-first networks, and why authentic connection has become a competitive advantage for founders navigating today’s fast-moving tech ecosystem.

You’ve become one of the most recognizable Gen Z voices in tech. When did you first realize that building something for your generation was not just an idea but a calling?

Honestly it first presented itself when I was an investor meeting hundreds of other Gen Z founders my age doing things differently – today’s generation of consumers (and workers!) are so much more online and connected to each other, that it forces companies to think differently to break through the noise while still remaining authentic. As the world changes around us, the way consumers approach everything from pricing to messaging changes as well.

Every founder has a “this changed everything” moment. What early experience or quirk of your personality pushed you toward creating spaces for young innovators?

It was COVID for me, and the fact that there were thousands of young investors all over the world working in individual silos at their respective funds at home, but not communicating with each other when we’re all working towards the same goal – to find and support great founders! It emerged out of a need I experienced myself as the youngest person at my fund by a factor of a decade trying to build a network online in the middle of a pandemic, and wanting to solve that problem for the other friends I was meeting too.

Gen Z is known for breaking formulas. What is one rule in tech or VC that you think your generation loves to bend or rewrite?

We’re seeing a resurgence of the popularity of non-venture backed, lifestyle businesses where because of advancements in tech like AI and ability to distribute products via social media

It’s the idea of years of experience trumping all – that you need to have an Ivy League credential or YC on your founder resume to be taken seriously or build an incredible company. Great founders – and thus great companies – can come from anywhere, and they come in all shapes and sizes. I think we’re seeing a resurgence of the popularity of non-venture backed, lifestyle businesses where because of advancements in tech like AI and ability to distribute products via social media, people are able to scale businesses cost effectively without needing venture money (even if those businesses don’t have billion-dollar outcomes).

Your community brings together thousands of goal-driven young people. What has been the most unexpectedly wholesome or hilarious moment that made you think, wow, this is really special?

It’s the anecdotes I hear from members all over the world! It’s people finding their co-founders in the community, a founder finding their first angel check, and even the more wholesome moments like true friendships forming from a post or DM. Because it’s global, you truly have the opportunity to meet incredible like-minded people your age, working in your space which is a beautiful thing.

Not all lessons come from big wins. What is a small moment, a mistake, or even a chaotic day that taught you something meaningful about leadership?

Leadership is realizing that success is often the byproduct of a strong and engaged community.

Our Gen Z VCs Summit was a great example of this, bringing together 60+ speakers across 4 stages and over 3,000 attendees to the world’s first ever summit organized by Gen Z, for Gen Z in the tech sector. It took a ton of coordination to bring together such amazing speakers, volunteers supporting on the day, and also dedication from the community to actively show up and want to support one another! Leadership is realizing that success is often the byproduct of a strong and engaged community.

Young founders often feel pressure to figure everything out fast. What is one honest piece of advice you wish someone had told you at the very beginning?

Find good mentors in your space or a peer group! There are a ton of amazing communities like Gen Z VCs that bring together likeminded founders, investors, etc. all operating in similar spaces – be it your business model (ie: marketplace founders), geographic interest (ie: UK founders), etc. You just have to put yourself out there and start building to get into the right rooms.

On the days when the inbox is overflowing and the pace is overwhelming, what keeps you grounded or helps you reset without burning out?

Writing! I’m a content creator and journalist who loves writing to organize my thoughts, and it also allows me to meet exceptional people along the way and make new friends.

As you think about the next chapter of your own journey, what kind of impact do you hope to help Gen Z leaders make in the world of business and culture?

I hope our generation focuses on building things that matter, solving big problems from climate change to home affordability for a new generation. I’m proud to be part of a generation of innovators.

Executive Profile