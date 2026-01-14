Gen Z in Business: Bold Stories from the Next Generation of Leaders is a feature series exploring how the next generation of leaders is building companies, shaping culture, and redefining success on their own terms.

In this installment, we sit down with Christy Lee, founder and CEO of Seventh House Marketing. She shares how she scaled a fast-growing agency, embraced a hands-on approach to leadership, and built a brand rooted in agility, creativity, and community.

Thank you for meeting with us today, Christy! It’s such an honor. You launched Seventh House Marketing in February 2024 and quickly scaled to over 50 clients, which is no small feat. What was the moment you realized this wasn’t just a freelance pivot, but a real company?

Of course! Excited to chat. It’s funny because starting an agency had been a dream of mine for years, so it wasn’t necessarily a plan B freelance pivot just to make enough money to tie me over until my next corporate job. What I could have never predicted, though was our growth trajectory and some of the things we’ve been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time.

Before founding it, you were an in-house CMO. Were there any gaps or frustrations in traditional brand marketing that pushed you toward building your own agency?

I wanted to create something of my own where we could act at a moment’s notice, while other teams are still on their 10th round of approvals before they can get something live.

I think, naturally, the bigger and more structured a team is, the more red tape you’re going to have to go through to bring an idea to fruition. I really enjoyed my time working in-house, but there were times when I couldn’t bring a vision to life exactly how I wanted, which was disappointing of course, since I’m such a creatively driven person. With my own agency, my goal was really to move at the speed of culture. Social media is already such a fast-paced industry, so I wanted to create something of my own where we could act at a moment’s notice, while other teams are still on their 10th round of approvals before they can get something live.

You’ve spoken openly about taking a “scrappy” approach early on, doing everything yourself. Which parts of that phase were most valuable and what were the hardest to outgrow?

I really tapped into a part of me I didn’t know I had in the beginning stages of building Seventh House Marketing. I was presented with problems I didn’t have the first clue in solving, but who else was going to figure it out but me? So, I learned how to make anything possible with the resources at hand. I honestly believe there has never been a better time to build a business because of how much access we have to information online. You can start with a simple Google search and build something brilliant from the ground up.

As a Gen Z founder, how do you think your approach to content and community-building differs from older generations in marketing?

My team and I know how to market to our clients’ target audience because we are the target audience. We are immersed in the culture in both our professional and personal lives, which gives us that first-hand edge to understanding what works and what doesn’t.

Under your leadership, Seventh House Marketing now sits at the intersection of brand marketing and the creator economy. How has your experience on both the brand and influencer sides shaped the way you advise clients today?

My experience is kind of unique because I’ve seen social media from all sides. I’ve worked in-house, so I get the brand and client perspective. I’ve been on the influencer side as a personal content creator, doing brand deals with some of the biggest brands in the world. And then there’s the agency side building Seventh House and working with clients across tons of different industries. All of that helps me understand what actually works from every angle

Speaking of leadership, being part of Forbes 30 Under 30 is another major milestone! How did that recognition impact your business, or perhaps your own confidence as a founder?

Thank you! It sounds so cheesy, but it really was a dream come true and something I’ve had on my vision board for years. As far as direct impact from getting on the list, I wouldn’t say there were any dramatic changes. It definitely added credibility, and we saw an increase in client inquiries, but the most meaningful part was all the kind words I received from aspiring or current female entrepreneurs telling me that I made them believe they could achieve the same. I don’t come across many female founders (and even fewer female founders of color) so being that representation for someone else is incredibly important to me.

Many Gen Z founders are building companies amid economic uncertainty. What advice do you have for young entrepreneurs who feel like they need to wait for the “perfect” time to start?

It doesn’t exist. A version of you years down the road will always look at V1, and think it’s bad (and probably a little embarrassing), but the thing is, you cannot get to that point unless you start it, and you start it badly. The feeling of being “ready” is also sort of a myth to me because, in my opinion, if you feel with absolute certainty you are ready to take the huge leap that is your entrepreneurial journey, you probably could’ve done it a lot sooner.

What’s a misconception people have about running a digital marketing agency—or about Gen Z founders in general—that you’ve had to challenge?

That we’re lazy mostly, haha. It’s something I’ve faced with older colleagues in business, and I don’t take offense to it at all. Our work speaks for itself, but I also think that stereotype is a product of our generation, constantly questioning things and wanting to find new ways to do things, which I love. I approach projects with a curious mind, always wanting to push the boundaries of what’s industry “best practice,” and that has been a huge contributor to our growth.

Looking ahead, how do you see Seventh House Marketing evolving?

I want to work on projects that don’t just serve brands, but transform the way they connect with their audiences and make an impact that lasts.

I want Seventh House Marketing to be a household name. I see us as not just the leading creative agency in our space, but also as a go-to thought leader on marketing, social media, and content creation through our educational sister brand, Seventh House Academy. I want to work on projects that don’t just serve brands, but transform the way they connect with their audiences and make an impact that lasts.

For Gen Z readers who also dream of turning a side hustle into a full-time business, what would you want to say to them?

Start small and build from there. When you’re just starting out, everything you do matters, so do it with intention- your customers will notice. That said, don’t wait for things to be perfect before they exist. Move quickly, get them out into the world, and then constantly adapt. I’ve noticed there’s a point where some founders start going on autopilot, and the difference between a small side hustle and a full-time business is consistently leveling up in every aspect of what you do. That’s what’s going to get you to the top.

