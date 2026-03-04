Key Takeaways

The Digital Genesis Fund introduces a fully regulated European investment structure designed for tokenized infrastructure, anchoring Web3 growth in long-term stability rather than hype cycles.

MILC enters the Fund as a live, operational metaverse platform backed by 20 million euros in pre-financing and a 35 million euro content library, offering a working model for how tokenized media ecosystems can function at scale.

The Digital Genesis Fund’s vision extends beyond media into real-world systems, demonstrated by Hendrik Hey’s MILC and the ION-P Power Grid partnership, where Web3 tools support energy simulations and transparent resource planning.

The Digital Genesis Fund recently launched with an operational platform already processing transactions, 55 million euros in assets on the books, and a regulated structure that institutional investors can actually invest in. The Fund is set up as a Luxembourg SICAV-RAIF (Reserved Alternative Investment Fund), which means it operates under the same alternative investment rules that govern private equity and hedge funds across Europe

That structure matters because it opens the door to capital that has been locked out of Web3 by regulatory uncertainty and reputational risk. The Fund was initiated by Hendrik Hey, a German media entrepreneur who spent three decades building television networks before turning to blockchain. The Fund’s first investment is MILC (Media Industry Licensing Content), a media infrastructure platform, founded by Hey, that is already live and generating revenue.

The First Compartment Is Already Running

The Digital Genesis Fund is managed by 6M as AIFM and Fund Advisor, with Securities S.A. serving as Depositary, EY as Auditor, and DLA Piper providing legal structuring and advisory services. This isn’t the sort of governance that characterizes most crypto projects. The Fund is also a multi-compartment platform, allowing it to invest across different sectors and asset classes, while maintaining a single regulatory and governance framework.

MILC enters the portfolio with 20 million euros in pre-financing and a catalogue valued at approximately 35 million euros. The platform serves as a metaverse marketplace through which intellectual property can be tokenized, licensed, and sold. It includes AI-powered music creation tools, e-commerce capabilities, and a streaming service built on Web3 architecture. International producers and rights holders have already signed agreements to use the platform, which means MILC generates actual revenue rather than projecting hypothetical future earnings.

MILC exists because global media has a structural problem. Content travels across borders instantly, but the systems that track who owns what and who gets paid remain stuck in an earlier era. A UK Parliament report found that many professional creators now hold multiple jobs or leave the industry entirely because traditional systems fail to pay them fairly or on time. MILC automates the parts of the media business that have historically leaked value to intermediaries and administrative overhead. Smart contracts handle revenue distribution. Tokenization creates transparent ownership records. The friction that has always existed between creation and compensation gets reduced.

Why Luxembourg Matters

The Digital Genesis Fund could have been domiciled anywhere. The choice of Luxembourg reflects a bet that European regulation will become a competitive advantage as Web3 matures. American regulators have treated blockchain projects with suspicion and inconsistency, launching enforcement actions that have driven capital and talent offshore. Europe went a different route. GDPR created clear rules for data. MiCAR established a framework for tokenized assets. The EU AI Act sets standards for the deployment of artificial intelligence.

The Digital Genesis Fund aligns with all of these frameworks, enabling its portfolio companies to operate without the legal ambiguity that has plagued American Web3 ventures. This compliance-first approach sacrifices speed for stability. The Fund is not trying to be first to market with speculative tokens. It is trying to build infrastructure that serious money can back over a ten-year period.

“As digital economies mature, the question is no longer whether technology works, but whether we build the right economic architectures around it,” says Hendrik Hey. “We are not just building a platform. We are architecting the protocol that will power the immersive content economies of the next decade.”

Expansion Beyond Media

The Digital Genesis Fund’s ambitions do not stop with MILC. Additional compartments are planned for other sectors where tokenization can unlock value. MILC has already demonstrated cross-sector potential through a partnership with the ION Power Grid Association, a European nonprofit focused on decentralized energy distribution. The platform provides infrastructure for smart city simulations, enabling engineers to model how energy grids will perform before building them in the physical world.

“The partnership with IPG is a huge milestone for us. Web3 meets the most important product in the world – energy!” Hey says. “Our partners all come from the professional energy industry and have recognized the benefits of a shared resource network in the Metaverse.”

The logic is straightforward. If a tokenization layer can track who owns a piece of music and automate royalty payments, it can also track who produces electricity and automate compensation across a distributed grid. The technology does not care about the asset class.

The Digital Genesis Fund arrives at a moment when Web3 needs fewer promises and more working systems. MILC provides The Fund with live infrastructure to build on. ION-P shows how that same infrastructure can support fields far beyond media, from energy modeling to large-scale resource planning. Together, they lay the foundation for a European Web3 model that treats regulation as a foundation. If this approach continues, the Digital Genesis Fund will not only finance new digital ecosystems, it will also help define the standards they operate on.

About MILC

Hendrik Hey is the Founder of MILC (Media Industry Licensing Content), a pioneering company in the blockchain and metaverse space, with a strong background in media and content. MILC operates a real live metaverse platform that serves not only the media industry but also various industrial use cases. The company also focuses on Web3 consulting, aiming to support complex real-world industries on their way into Web3. MILC is a sister company of European media giant Welt der Wunder, which Hey founded over 25 years ago.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



